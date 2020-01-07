advertisement

Concerns about the planned commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police are growing within Fine Gael’s coalition partners.

Independent alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran – who is the Minister of State for Public Works for Dublin Castle, where the event is due to take place next week – is said to have concerns about the January 17 ceremony, which recalls those which served in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Mr. Moran is said to have contacted his alliance colleagues on Tuesday morning to ask the government to rethink their plans.

It is assumed that Mr. Moran will not attend the event.

John Pratt, Labor Mayor of Waterford, was the last mayor to announce that he will not be attending the event.

Although Mr. Pratt said he had not yet received an invitation, he would not travel to Dublin for the ceremony, which would be addressed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Mr Flanagan tried to clarify that the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries will not be honored at the next week’s commemoration for the two Irish police services before independence.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan was the youngest of a growing number of politicians who said they would not attend the memorial service.

Mr. O’Callaghan said it was appropriate to remember the two police officers, but not within the centenary decade.

In a letter to Mr. Flanagan, he said that both police officers were involved in a “violent reaction to reject and suppress the democratic wishes of the majority on the island. I do not believe that there is a moral correspondence between the struggle for Irish independence between 1912 and 1922 and the efforts made to suppress this struggle by the colonial forces. ”

Dublin City Councils on Monday 38-10 agreed that they would “not attend or attend the event”, described the ceremony as “obscene” and said the RIC had an “unbearable record of barbarism”.

Called off

Dublin Mayor Cllr Paul McAuliffe, his Cork counterpart Cllr John Sheehan, Galway Mayor Cllr Mike Cubbard, and Clare Mayor Cllr Cathal Crowe have confirmed they will not be attending.

Sinn Féin has requested that the event be canceled.

All have stated that both police forces opposed the national struggle for freedom during the War of Independence and should not be thought of.

Mr. Flanagan yesterday charged politicians who intend to boycott the event by “putting principles of mutual understanding and reconciliation aside to make headlines.”

He emphasized that the commemoration ceremony was in no way a commemoration of the blacks and tans or the auxiliary workers, but an acknowledgment of the historical importance of both the DMP and the RIC.

He admitted that there was sensitivity on both sides and that the RIC had “been on the wrong side of history” during the War of Independence.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “disappointed” by some personalities’ decision to boycott the event, but indicated that the government would not cancel.

Mr. Varadkar said the government was above the decision to commemorate the RIC and the DMP. “I think it’s a shame that people boycott the event, but the government is up to the decision to hold the event,” he said

“I remember 10 or 15 years ago it was very controversial to remember the death of soldiers in World War I because some people felt that they shouldn’t be remembered because they were fighting for the UK because they fought for the UK the British.

“That has changed. We all now accept, or almost everyone accepts, that it is right and appropriate to remember Irish people, soldiers who died in World War I. And I think the same goes for police officers, police officers killed, Catholic and Protestant who were members of the RIC and DMP. “

