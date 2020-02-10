advertisement

Employees in the Irish recruiter’s Irish offices are actually said to be working from home this week because they fear an employee has been exposed to the corona virus.

The company, which employs more than 1,000 people on site, said one of its Singapore employees who was recently in Dublin may have been exposed to the virus.

“Since some employees who have visited Singapore have recently visited our offices in Sydney and Dublin, we ask all employees in Dublin and Sydney to work from home until we have received confirmation,” the company said.

“Business continues uninterrupted worldwide,” he added.

As a precaution, EY employees who worked on the Indeed audit are expected to be asked to work from home for a few days while the accounting firm is waiting for the company to update it.

In fact, an employee may have been unmasked after family members have visited an institution caring for a coronavirus patient.

“Although the threat is not direct, we continue to closely monitor the situation with the Singapore employee and his family and will provide updates as necessary,” it said.

Dublin is indeed the second largest global location.

The company opened its first office in Ireland in March 2012 with “three employees and one potted plant,” said managing director Chris Hyams.

In April last year it was announced that another 600 jobs would be created in Dublin over the next few years.

The company said it maintained contact with the Health Service Executive (HSE) and continued to keep local health organizations informed.

Mobile world congress

Indeed’s decision to invite employees to work remotely was made when large companies withdrew from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona due to concerns about the corona virus.

Ericsson, LG, Amazon, Nvidia and Sony have all withdrawn from the event, while others like ZTE and Huawei have implemented preventive measures that mean Chinese employees will not attend the event.

MWC is one of the largest events in the telecommunications industry and attracts over 100,000 visitors to Barcelona. An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 visitors from China attend the event.

GSMA, the organizers of MWC, said on Sunday that all travelers from Hubei Province, where the coronavirus first appeared, will be denied access to this year’s congress.

In addition, all attendees who were recently in China must demonstrate that they were not in the country 14 days before the meeting, which begins on February 24.

Enterprise Ireland announced that the Irish Pavilion will again take place at MWC this year.

“The event is being actively and regularly reviewed and we will continue to monitor the situation regarding the corona virus and its impact on MWC and other planned trade missions and international business events,” said a spokeswoman.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Sunday that confirmed cases of coronavirus could only be the “tip of the iceberg”.

Over 40,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since it was first discovered, and over 900 deaths have been reported.

China reported 97 new deaths on Sunday, the highest number of deaths in a single day.

