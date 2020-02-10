advertisement

The company employs around 1,000 people in Ireland.

In fact, employees in the Dublin offices of one of Ireland’s largest multinational companies were told to work from home because they fear that an employee might be exposed to the corona virus.

The company, which employs around 1,000 people in the capital, recently visited the Dublin office, said an employee who may have been exposed to the virus in Singapore.

In fact, it was confirmed that all employees in Dublin were asked to work from home as a precautionary measure to address concerns that some employees may have been exposed to the virus during the visit.

“The health and safety of our employees is indeed the main concern,” said a statement.

“One of Indeed’s Singapore employees may have been exposed to the coronavirus after his family members visited a facility that cared for a coronavirus patient.

“Although there are no confirmed cases of infection, we asked all Singapore employees, along with everyone who recently visited our Singapore offices, to work from home until September 17th.

“Since some employees who have visited Singapore have recently visited our offices in Sydney and Dublin, we ask all employees in the branches in Dublin and Sydney to work from home until we have received confirmation. The business is worldwide on and on. “

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland, but over 40,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus.

