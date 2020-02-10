advertisement

Indeed, employees of the online recruiter’s Irish office were advised to work from home this week because they fear an employee might be exposed to the corona virus.

The company, which employs more than 1,000 people on site, said one of its Singapore employees who was recently in Dublin may have been exposed to the virus.

“Although there are no confirmed cases of infection, we asked all employees in Singapore, as well as all employees who recently visited our offices in Singapore, to work from home by February 17.” said a statement.

“Since some employees who have visited Singapore have recently visited our offices in Sydney and Dublin, we ask all employees in the offices in Dublin and Sydney to work from home until we have received confirmation. Business continues worldwide without interruption, ”added the company.

Dublin is indeed the second largest global location. The company opened its first office in Ireland in March 2012 with “three employees and one potted plant,” said managing director Chris Hyams.

In April last year it was announced that another 600 jobs would be created in Dublin over the next few years.

The company opened a second building on the new Capital Docks campus in Dublin’s southern port areas last week and said it will extend its lease for its St. Stephens Green office.

Indeed’s decision to invite employees to work abroad was made when large companies withdrew from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona due to concerns about the corona virus.

Ericsson, LG, Amazon Nvidia and Sony have all withdrawn from the event, while others like ZTE and Huawei have taken preventive measures.

MWC is one of the largest gatherings in the telecommunications industry that attracts over 100,000 visitors to Barcelona. An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 visitors typically come to the event from China.

GSMA, the organizers of MWC, said on Sunday that all travelers from the Hubei province, where the coronavirus first appeared, are prohibited from accessing the event. In addition, all travelers present must demonstrate that they have not been to China 14 days earlier, starting February 24th.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Sunday that confirmed cases of coronavirus could only be the “tip of the iceberg”.

Over 40,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since it was first discovered, and over 900 deaths have been reported. China reported 97 new deaths on Sunday, the highest number of deaths in a single day.

