advertisement

The all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on the way to recovery, took part in a training session with the Indian team here in Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Pandya was pulled at the last minute from the Indian A squad touring New Zealand as he has fully recovered from back surgery.

Hardik was first seen when he hit the stumps with skipper Virat Kohli and the pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

advertisement

READ |

Hardik Pandya opens koffee with Karan controversy

He later rolled on the nets for a while under the watchful eye of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Hardik had undergone a back operation in London and has since been rehabilitated in Mumbai under the watchful eye of his trainer Rajnikanth.

In the meantime, almost all members of the team were seen during the training session, although this was a voluntary exercise. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who calculate from the position of the second opener, competed against each other in the networks.

advertisement