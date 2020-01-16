advertisement

East Australia was hit by a much-needed rain bomb in the middle of the country’s relentless bushfire crisis.

Australia has been hit by wildfires since September last year, killing at least 28 people and killing more than a billion animals. It is also estimated that 10 million hectares (100,000 square kilometers) of land across Australia has become ash in the bushfires.

A long-awaited breathing space was now offered to the east of the country, as the region was hit by thunderstorms and a huge “rain bomb”. However, high-speed winds have also arrived with a storm and have damaged a number of houses.

Check out the local news report following the extreme weather below:

Storms hit Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon, January 15, before moving to Sydney the next day – the suburb of St. Albans recorded a month of rain in just half an hour, according to MailOnline.

The rain doesn’t stop there either, as a second weather system is expected in Victoria, South Australia and western New South Wales from Monday, January 20th. However, it is a double-edged sword – while it will bring decisive rainfall to the regions. There is also the possibility of supercell storms.

Weatherzone has released a series of maps covering the entire weather, such as the following:

Tom Saunders, a meteorologist at Sky News Weather, said:

A shutdown low pressure system will cause heavy rain by Monday. We saw widespread storms with harmful wind gusts, further flash floods and even super cell storms. So it will rain something.

A supercell storm is defined as a “thunderstorm with a deeply rotating updraft (mesocyclone)” and is “most dangerous due to the extreme weather generated,” according to the University of Illinois.

Here is an example of a super cell storm as seen in Germany in 2019:

While NSW – a region particularly affected by the bush fire crisis – has been supported by some heavy rain showers in the past few days, around 90 fires are still burning throughout the region.

Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino further explained the changing weather:

While this type of weather pattern isn’t uncommon for this time of year, it’s the first widespread rain and storm event we’ve seen in Eastern Australia this season so far. Showers and storms will increase across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria from Wednesday and continue to affect parts of Eastern Australia every day until at least the beginning of next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimates that NSW will be showered with 30 to 80 mm of rainfall over the next four days. Ben Shepherd, the inspector of the NSW rural fire brigade, said: “This is the most positive forecast the RFS has had in months and gives the crews the opportunity to regroup and work on containment lines.”

Here you can donate to the Australian Red Cross. Alternatively, you can donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service or the Queensland Fire Service here. You can also donate to the WWF Australia Bushfire Emergency Fund here.

