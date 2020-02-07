advertisement

Our sun flies solo, chilling in a relatively calm arm of the Milky Way and does not cause many problems for its stellar neighbors. That’s great for us, but it’s not uncommon for astronomers to find stars that orbit closely around each other in an object called a binary. Binary galaxies are not uncommon, but few have given scientists the kind of show that HD101584 has.

This specific two-star system is in the middle of a difficult period in their relationship. Using powerful telescopes, astronomers were able to capture the couple in a violent exchange, and the resulting image is truly breathtaking.

It’s hard to tell exactly what you see in the image above, but a new research article published in Astronomy & Astrophysics reveals what’s really going on. The larger star in this binary system expanded into a red giant. While it was doing this, it was about to swallow its smaller partner star literally, but then it moved a little to one side.

advertisement

When the larger star began to flood the smaller one, the smaller star actually turned inward toward the center of the so-called red giant. As EarthSky explains, the smaller star did not really collide with the core of its larger partner, but the bizarre circumstances caused the larger star to blow its top and blow gas layers into space.

The result is what we see above, with layers of gas in red and blue being shot into space and a lot of turbulence happens in the middle of the image. It is a real treat for astronomers to discover an event as it unfolds, and additional research is being conducted along with the current paper to find out more about the event and how it is taking place.

Image source: ALMA / ESO / NAOJ / NRAO] / Olofsson et al./ Robert Cumming

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and appeared on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

. [TagsToTranslate] astronomy

advertisement