advertisement

PENNSYLVANIA, – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has rolled out the annual peak on Sunday morning.

Toll paid with EZ Pass, cash and the system for paying per plate increased by 6 percent.

In 2019, the most common toll for a normal passenger cash was $ 2.30, but now it’s $ 2.50.

advertisement

Drivers who used the EZ pass saw an increase from $ 1.40 to $ 1.50.

Many drivers say that it is not enough to let them choose side roads

“I will probably just grin and tolerate it, but I think it’s a disadvantage for many people. I don’t think they travel the way they were,” said Helen Macareo, Wyoming.

“I would go on, even if it’s a longer road, because I just don’t need a headache to get stuck in snow or traffic,” said Eli Hoffman, Reading.

“You don’t stop at red lights, you don’t stop at stop signs. I mean, it’s just simpler, it’s more convenient when you think of mileage, gas mileage, Lesley Blankenbiller, Pittston.

Since 2009 there have been more increases every year.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, the state-mandated payments to PennDOT help support mass transit in the Commonwealth.

Since the state’s mandate came into force in 2009, the Turnpike Commission says they have given PennDOT more than $ 6 billion.

The Turnpike committee has announced plans to be completely cashless by 2021, which means that drivers must either get an easy pass or receive their toll bill by mail.

Many drivers with whom we spoke say that if you do not yet have an EZ Pass, you have to switch a little early.

“I think it will streamline the entire process of walking. You jump on the turnpike, go through the EZ Pass course and continue your way,” said Victor Deihl, Trenton, Nj.

.

advertisement