advertisement

Scarlett Johansson fans look forward to seeing their favorite actress at dawn Golden Globes Awards,

And it is the case that the American will be one of those responsible who goes on stage to present one of the prizes. In fact, the “liberators” cast are among those that cause goosebumps: Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig, Sofia Vergara, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Margot Robbie and Harvey Keitel and Chris Evans among other things Scarlett,

Of course, Johansson will certainly be the most praised. Among other things, because the actress, as she knows best, chooses very daring models for these dates. In fact, every time she attends an awards ceremony, she is one of the actresses who generates more comments for her models.

advertisement

Scarlett Johansson’s video

And of course, in order to see such a model again, some of her followers have distributed a video of an act in which Scarlett appeared with a design that of course still has a lot to tell.

In addition, the images even led to the debate in the networks opening up. And there are not a few who, given the size of their curves, have even assured that it is up to them increase in size! From the actress.

There are no records of it at the moment and it is more than likely that how many of their followers emphasize that exaggerated volume ”Is given more by the design of the dress than by a recent visit of the actress to the surgeon.

In any case, the comments were of course activated when viewing the pictures. ” My mother is animal. “ ” let us see if she chooses such a model tonight. “” She is the most sensual woman on the planet. “ or ” There is no other like Scarlett Johansson. “ are just a few of them. will Scarlett Leave your pendant with your mouth open for today’s model? Sure yes choose the one you choose, you will shine over the rest as always.

advertisement