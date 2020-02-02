advertisement

Tabitha Jackson is the new director of the Sundance Film Festival after John Cooper’s departure – and she has big plans for the festival and how to see an independent film by as many people as possible.

“My role as festival director will be to focus on how we reflect the world of the most exciting independent works made by the most original, distinctive artists,” Jackson told TheWrap.

Jackson takes over after John Cooper, who has held the position since 2009, announced he would step down last July. Jackson, who has headed the documentary programming department since 2013, will be the first woman to take on the role of festival director at the festival.

advertisement

Also read: Sundance Festival director John Cooper will step down in 2020

“Yes, I’m a woman, but I don’t know how that affects my actual job,” she said. “Each of us brings our own position to the world. If it is used symbolically, it makes sense, but I think I have to prove myself in terms of content and commitment to artists and artists and show my desire to make this work accessible to the public and industry and to facilitate distribution. And just to have a little fun! It is serious business in the independent space. The festival should be really fun! “

After Cooper announced his retirement, Sundance CEO Keri Putnam oversaw the search for the next festival director. Putnam informed TheWrap that the institute had received 700 applications for the position and that the organization interviewed people inside and outside the community as well as at home and abroad. The selection list was getting shorter and Jackson continued to impress the committee.

“During all of this, Tabitha continued to climb,” Putnam said. “I knew her well from working with her, only the rival qualities and her incredible love for the artist and her love for her – it all started from there. Her leadership skills, the way people are inspired by her, how she leads, her taste and I think her focus is on her real understanding of our goal in the world, which advocates for more independent voices in culture , Also their openness to change, the way we drive this mission in times of great change. I am thrilled that we ended up with her for this job. “

Jackson is an award-winning producer, writer and director and has more than 25 years of experience in art and non-fiction films. She was not only the director of the documentary program at the Sundance Institute, but also head of the art and performance department at Channel 4 Television in London.

The Sundance Institute has been leading a diversity initiative for years to reach new communities and submit various projects for the festival. The festival has also made efforts to increase diversity among media members who report on the annual event. The press involvement program was launched in 2018 after a USC Annenberg study found that two-thirds of the film critics were white men.

Also read: The scene from TheWrap at Sundance (photos)

Jackson will continue to expand the diversity initiative and use data to determine where the festival sees gaps.

“The Diversity Initiative does not prescribe programming, but we see it as a value that we are a global community of artists and that artists work from their own perspective,” Jackson said. “Many factors play a role: gender, race, religion, socio-economic class. And if we have blind spots when we look at our own data, now we ask them to describe themselves. The greater aspiration of independent film is at stake. “

Jackson not only wants to make the festival accessible to media members who may not have the financial support, but also to improve accessibility for the disabled.

“The constant challenge is to make this incredible thing on a mountain in Utah accessible in a variety of ways,” said Jackson. “It is expensive to be here. But we also want to improve accessibility for activities: How do you navigate a wheelchair on the main road in the ice? How can we have a good experience for a person with autism? Our question is how can the film work for you. All types of accessibility are a project I’m working on. “

The Sundance Institute was founded by Robert Redford in 1981 and is a non-profit organization that aims to create space for independent film, theater and media artists.

Sundance portraits from A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (exclusive photos)



Glenn Close, “Four Good Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Mila Kunis, “Four Good Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Rodrigo Garcia, “Four good days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Toni Collette, “Dream Horse” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Euros Lyn, “Dream Horse” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sienna Miller, “Wander Darkly” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Ron Howard, “Rebuilding Paradise” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Alison Brie, “Horse Girl” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jeff Baena, “Horse Girl” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Steven Yeun, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yuh Jung Youn, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Han Yeri, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Kelly Rowland, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ashley Blaine Featherson, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

James Van Der Beek, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yaani King Moonlight, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Elle Lorraine, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Justin Simien, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Subject (and former fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi) Hatice Cengiz, “The Dissident” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Bryan Fogel, “The Dissident” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Writer Andy Siara, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Joe Keery, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

John DeLuca, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

David Arquette, Sasheer Zamata, director Eugene Kotlyarenko, John DeLuca and Joe Keery, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Peter Macdissi, Paul Bettany, director Alan Ball and Sophia Lillis, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Alan Ball, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actors Paul Bettany, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Sophia Lillis, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actors Peter Macdissi, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Rachel Brosnahan, “Ironbark” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Dominic Cooke, actors Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze, “Ironbark” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Wilmer Valderrama, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Moises Arias, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Kali Uchis, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Mateo Arias, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Esteban Arango, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

ACLU Attorney Lee Learned “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

ACLU lawyer Brigitte Amiri, “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producers Kerry Washington and Eli Despres, filmmakers Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, and lawyers Lee Gelern and Brigitte Amiri, “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Winston Duke, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Bill Skarsgård, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zazie Beetz, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Benedict Wong, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Arianna Ortiz, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

David Rysdahl, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and Director Edson Oda, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon and Sherri Hines, “On the Record” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Gloria Steinem, “The Glorias” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Julie Taymor, “The Glorias” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadow” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Christopher Abbott, “owner” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Brandon Cronenberg, “owner” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Agnes Gund, “Aggie” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Catherine Gund, “Aggie” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zainab Jah, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jayme Lawson, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

The musicians Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Steve Pond from TheWrap, Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine, “The Go Go’s” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

The Go Go’s and director Alison Ellwood Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor John Reynolds, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sunita Mani, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Alec Baldwin, “Beast Beast” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jose Angeles, Will Madden and Shirley Chen, “Beast Beast” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Bao Nguyen, “Be Water” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Julie Nottingham, “Be Water” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Lana Wilson, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producers Christine O’Malley, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Jessica Hargrave and director Ryan White, “Assassins” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Maïmouna Doucouré and producer Zangro, “Cuties” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Charlie Shotwell, Jude Law and Oona Roche, “The Nest” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Devin France, “Wendy” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Elisabeth Moss, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Josephine Decker, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Logan Lerman, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and executive producer Brian Lazarte, “McMillions” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director James Lee Hernandez, “McMillions” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Julia Garner, “The Assistant” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Kitty Green, “The Assistant” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Marquise Vilson, director Sam Feder and Amy Scholder, “Disclosure” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zeke Smith, Zackary Drucker and Jen Richards, “Disclosure” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director David Bruckner, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Stacy Martin, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Angel Manuel Soto, Caleeb Pinkett, Sherman Payne and Will Catlett, “Charm City Kings” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Wagner Moura, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Brent Travers and Daniel Marc Dreifuss, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Greg Barker, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein, “The Nowhere Inn” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Pilou Asbæk, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ella Balinska, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Pilou Asbæk, director Shana Feste and Ella Balinska, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Emily Mortimer, “Relic” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Patricia Vidal Delgado, “La Leyenda Negra” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Monica Betancourt, “La Leyenda Negra” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor, writer and director Viggo Mortensen, “Falling” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Lance Henriksen, “Fallen” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Laurent Bouzereau and Natasha Gregson Wagner, “Natalie Wood: What’s Behind It All” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Stacey Reiss, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Mark Nelson, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Matt Wolf, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Subject Linda Leigh, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Marina Zenovich, “Lance” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andrea Riseborough, “Luxor” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Karim Saleh, “Luxor” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Brenda Chapman, “Come Away” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Sundance 2020: Stars like Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Bill Skarsgard visit TheWrap Studio presented by Heineken in the Pando Art Gallery

advertisement