Tabitha Jackson is the new director of the Sundance Film Festival after John Cooper’s departure – and she has big plans for the festival and how to see an independent film by as many people as possible.
“My role as festival director will be to focus on how we reflect the world of the most exciting independent works made by the most original, distinctive artists,” Jackson told TheWrap.
Jackson takes over after John Cooper, who has held the position since 2009, announced he would step down last July. Jackson, who has headed the documentary programming department since 2013, will be the first woman to take on the role of festival director at the festival.
“Yes, I’m a woman, but I don’t know how that affects my actual job,” she said. “Each of us brings our own position to the world. If it is used symbolically, it makes sense, but I think I have to prove myself in terms of content and commitment to artists and artists and show my desire to make this work accessible to the public and industry and to facilitate distribution. And just to have a little fun! It is serious business in the independent space. The festival should be really fun! “
After Cooper announced his retirement, Sundance CEO Keri Putnam oversaw the search for the next festival director. Putnam informed TheWrap that the institute had received 700 applications for the position and that the organization interviewed people inside and outside the community as well as at home and abroad. The selection list was getting shorter and Jackson continued to impress the committee.
“During all of this, Tabitha continued to climb,” Putnam said. “I knew her well from working with her, only the rival qualities and her incredible love for the artist and her love for her – it all started from there. Her leadership skills, the way people are inspired by her, how she leads, her taste and I think her focus is on her real understanding of our goal in the world, which advocates for more independent voices in culture , Also their openness to change, the way we drive this mission in times of great change. I am thrilled that we ended up with her for this job. “
Jackson is an award-winning producer, writer and director and has more than 25 years of experience in art and non-fiction films. She was not only the director of the documentary program at the Sundance Institute, but also head of the art and performance department at Channel 4 Television in London.
The Sundance Institute has been leading a diversity initiative for years to reach new communities and submit various projects for the festival. The festival has also made efforts to increase diversity among media members who report on the annual event. The press involvement program was launched in 2018 after a USC Annenberg study found that two-thirds of the film critics were white men.
Jackson will continue to expand the diversity initiative and use data to determine where the festival sees gaps.
“The Diversity Initiative does not prescribe programming, but we see it as a value that we are a global community of artists and that artists work from their own perspective,” Jackson said. “Many factors play a role: gender, race, religion, socio-economic class. And if we have blind spots when we look at our own data, now we ask them to describe themselves. The greater aspiration of independent film is at stake. “
Jackson not only wants to make the festival accessible to media members who may not have the financial support, but also to improve accessibility for the disabled.
“The constant challenge is to make this incredible thing on a mountain in Utah accessible in a variety of ways,” said Jackson. “It is expensive to be here. But we also want to improve accessibility for activities: How do you navigate a wheelchair on the main road in the ice? How can we have a good experience for a person with autism? Our question is how can the film work for you. All types of accessibility are a project I’m working on. “
The Sundance Institute was founded by Robert Redford in 1981 and is a non-profit organization that aims to create space for independent film, theater and media artists.
