Corporate tax revenue was EUR 1.4 billion above expectations and in 2019 was EUR 10.9 billion. This contributed to the total tax increase of almost 7%.

The finance ministry announced on Friday morning that due to the strong corporate tax development, tax revenues last year were EUR 1.4 billion above the original expectations, with a profit of EUR 59.3 billion.

The overperformance leads to a surplus of 0.4 percent of GDP or around 1.5 billion euros for the past year, compared to the 0.2 percent expected in October. The government is targeting a surplus of 1 percent of GDP by 2022, equivalent to 3.6 billion euros a year.

“Budget surpluses are the first line of defense if we rely too much on corporate tax revenue. Our goal is to build on a surplus of 1 percent of GDP by 2022 and to maintain it in the medium term – subject to continued economic growth, ”said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

“In other words, the income from the corporate tax surplus will not be used to finance current expenses, but to reduce debt,” he added.

His comments follow repeated warnings about using increased corporate tax revenue to fund ongoing expenses. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) suggested that between 2 and 6 billion euros of this revenue could be classified as a “surplus” or beyond what the economy would expect based on historical and international norms.

Selected issues

During the year, gross coordination expenditures for public services and infrastructure amounted to EUR 67.4 billion. Current expenditure accounted for 60 billion euros of this, while investments rose by 22.5 percent to 7.4 billion euros.

The tax returns will be released after corporation tax is determined after Google’s parent company Alphabet has announced that it will no longer use the intellectual property licensing practice known as the “Double Irish Dutch Sandwich”. The tax gap allows companies to settle in the Republic while residing for tax purposes elsewhere. This enabled these companies to pass billions of dollars in profits through the Republic and other Irish-based companies.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ on Friday that the impact of closing the gap in the middle of the past decade has already been reflected in our tax affairs.

“But I believe that in the future we will no longer be able to rely on the growth achieved. It is therefore essential, on the one hand, to increase the surplus that we are announcing today and, on the other hand, to increase the number of employees in the EU. The different types of jobs they have are becoming even more important, and we have more people at Work, and that’s also a really important insurance policy for this type of risk, ”he said.

