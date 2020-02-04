advertisement

The federal incentive for first-time home buyer incentive (FTHBI) introduced in September 2019 was used by only 29 buyers in Metro Vancouver and less than 3,000 buyers across Canada in the last four months of last year.

Dominion Lending Centers chief economist Sherry Cooper called the program “a flop,” noting that the $ 55 million total funding was “less than a great start” given the FTHBI’s three-year goal of $ 1.25 billion. was.

advertisement

Cooper added that the incentive was introduced while the federal mortgage stress test is in effect, requiring all home buyers to qualify for mortgage rates that are above the rates actually available. The incentive’s price cap also makes it difficult for buyers to qualify in some major cities, she added.

The FTHBI currently limits household income to $ 120,000, bringing the maximum allowable mortgage value to $ 480,000, a price that is rare in Metro Vancouver even for condominiums.

The incentive provides for an unpaid loan equal to five percent of the purchase price for a resale house or 10 percent for a new house for up to 25 years or when the house is sold. At the end of the contract, the buyer repays the state the same percentage, which is based on the current value of the home, not the amount of the incentive received.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) data published for Western Investor on January 31 shows that the Metro Vancouver program received 45 applications for the program, but only 29 were approved, with an average loan of US $ 18,000. Dollars, which is a home price of around $ 30, or $ 350,000. Only four applicants were admitted in Victoria and only 84 in the rest of the province. This is the lowest level of all provinces east of the Atlantic in the last four months of 2019.

Sharing the appreciation of a home with others could stop buyers in the Vancouver region from doing so. For example, if a $ 350,000 condominium rose the same amount – 67 percent – over the past five years in Metro Vancouver over the next five years and the owner sold it, he or she would have to pay back $ 29,225, not the $ 18,000 borrowed.

CMHC data shows that FTHBI’s largest sales were in Montreal, where 557 out of 654 applications were approved with an average incentive loan of $ 16,000.

In Greater Toronto, 109 out of 145 applicants were approved for an average loan of $ 20,000. In the city of Edmonton, the second highest first-time buyer requests have been approved. 375 buyers received an average loan of $ 24,000.

In a statement sent by email, a CMHC spokesman defended the program

“The first home buyer incentive is only available for four months during the fall and winter seasons, which is slow for home buyers. As the busy spring and summer seasons are approaching, we expect the number of home buyers to have access to this incentive to have.” “said Leonard Catling, senior officer for media work at CMHC.

In 2019, the proportion of Canadian first-time home buyers fell from 47.5 percent in the previous year to 47 percent of all buyers. This is due to the Canadian real estate association, which attributes the decline to the country’s impact mortgage stress test.

To read the original story, click here

advertisement