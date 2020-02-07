advertisement

After everything that turned out during Lucifer’s fourth season, we really had hope to see Eva again in season five. With this in mind, we are pleased to announce that the return is now official!

According to Entertainment Weekly, you will see Inbar Lavi as the character again sometime in the last season of the show. There are no details yet on when it will show up, but production is nearing the end of things. (You’re currently shooting the second half of the 16-episode order.)

For more news about Lucifer in video form, Be sure to see some of the latest ones below!

The last time we saw Eva, she made the decision to leave to better understand who separated her from Lucifer Morningstar. These two had such a story together, and she had defined much of her existence by what he felt and thought about her. This is an opportunity for her to understand herself better … and we hope to also recognize the feelings she has for Maze. The two made a romantic connection towards the end of season four and we expect Maze to be very depressed by the idea that she isn’t around. You may not admit it, but that makes it no less true.

In a statement confirming the big return, you can see some statements by Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson on the subject:

“We are very happy to have Inbar back! … Last we saw her, Eva broke Maze’s heart. Soooo … a reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right? “

So yes, the answer to this question is likely to be messy. Even if Eve realizes how she feels for Maze, there is no guarantee that Maze will be ready to accept it. A lot of heartache could flow below the surface here.

The first half of Lucifer’s fifth season is expected to premiere before the end of spring – at least if it resembles that of last year.







