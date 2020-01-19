advertisement

Tricky Tray

If you want to win prizes and support a local baseball team, go to Monroe County, Saturday, January 25. There will be a Tricky Tray event at the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company from 10:00 am Win local ski and water park prize packages, entertainment tickets, a TV, gift vouchers for restaurants and more. The event supports the Northeast Titans 12U Road to Cooperstown 2020, a unique baseball tournament experience.

Designer Purse Bingo

advertisement

The Wyoming Area Music Sponsors will hold their Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, January 26 in Luzerne County. The event runs from 1 p.m. until 5 am in the cafeteria of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center in Exeter. Tickets cost $ 20. There will be four special games, a lottery table and 50/50. Food and bingo supplies are available for purchase. The proceeds go to the music department of the secondary center of Wyoming.

.

advertisement