advertisement

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the second season of “You” from Netflix.)

Can a stalker change their stripes? That is the question at the heart of “You”, season 2, which keeps grappling with her main character during her 10-episode series.

“The big question for us this season was how confident Joe can really be,” said Showrunner Sera Gamble in an interview with TheWrap.

advertisement

Basically, when faced with the reality of his crimes, Joe (Penn Badgley) can look in the mirror and see who he really is – a man who has persecuted and killed a friend, left another in the forest, and murdered him at least half a dozen other people in between? Or does his self-deception go so deep that he can only see himself as a romantic hero?

Also read: “You” showrunner in season 2, reviving Candace and introducing Joe to Jonathan Gold’s LA

Season 2 presents this challenge for Joe with the reappearance of Candace, his only surviving victim. Candace has survived being kidnapped, attacked and buried alive and promises to unmask Joe as a murderer and prevent him from harming another woman.

It is almost successful. At the end of the ninth episode, Candace has completely unmasked Joe on his knees, who is literally locked up in a room that contains the body of a woman he believes was murdered, from his latest romantic goal. Unfortunately for Candace, she fatally underestimated Love Quinn.

“We talked about creating a character that is very different from Beck, which, after everything he went through in season one, can only be interesting for Joe,” said Gamble. “So for the first part of the season, it’s really about creating someone who, based on things, represents a true related spirit for them. It’s just that the related spirit goes all the way down.”

Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, the “Haunting of Hill House” alumni, casts a spell on Joe with earthy sincerity and a casual willingness to express her wishes. It was only at the cheeky season finale titled “Love, Actually” that Gamble and Company reveal that Love had known about Joe’s past for a long time and still devoted himself to it.

“We hadn’t written all the scripts when we started filming,” said Gamble. “So we basically had to promise Victoria that if she really feels what she feels in these scenes, it will make sense later. We won’t reveal that this person is a completely cold-blooded sociopath who fakes every movement. First of all, it’s not interesting, but it’s also crazy when an actor tries to play all these levels. It’s all the more interesting if these two people who do bad things feel like they’re doing it for legitimate reasons, according to a personal code that makes sense. “

Also read: “You” Season 2 Star breaks down the character’s tragic Finale death

Love kills Candace, cuts her throat and lets her bleed to death in a warehouse. Against Joe, she confesses that like Joe, she can kill and kill for the people she loves – Joe, her twin brother Forty (James Scully), her and Joe’s unborn baby. And just like Joe, she is convinced of a story that justifies her actions.

“He has a moment when he gets to the bottom and finds clarity,” said Gamble. “We see him go to the edge of this truth for himself. But the tragedy of the story is that Love quote-unquote “saves” him from it. “

That’s the problem when you hold up a mirror. Sometimes it reflects both the good and the bad.

“Hidden Bodies”, the book by Caroline Kepnes, on which Season 2 is based, ends memorably with Joe Goldberg in prison. Netflix’s “You” Joe Goldberg is spared the choice of whether to take responsibility for his actions or not, but the season’s final images are no less bad: Joe and a very pregnant love are married and move into a house In the suburbs. But in those last moments, instead of addressing love, Joe’s devoted voice now speaks to the mysterious woman next door.

“We really have no interest in redeeming Joe,” said Gamble. “We don’t see him as a character we ever have to convince. He has completely changed his behavior or has become a” good “person. This is not really the flesh of the show or the character.”

Also read: “You” Season 2: James Scully says his character 40 has a very close relationship with Joe (video)

“People who are fans of the books often ask if season 2 with Joe in prison would take the same place as the second book,” she said. “And I mean, my real answer is yes, this is a prison for him. He is stuck in this situation, which is a delicious starting point for him to move forward. That he was caught by the things he worked for. And there are also some lessons that are really obvious in his last pictures and that he has not yet learned. He still has to go down a street. “

“In a very dark way, he got everything he ever wanted,” she said.

“You” Star James Scully StudioWrap Portraits (Exclusive Photos)

Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap

James Scully, “You” Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap Groomer: Simone for exclusive artists with Talika Skincare Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap

James Scully, “You” Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap Groomer: Simone for exclusive artists with Talika Skincare Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap

James Scully, “You” Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap Groomer: Simone for exclusive artists with Talika Skincare Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap

James Scully, “You” Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap Groomer: Simone for exclusive artists with Talika Skincare Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap

James Scully, “You” Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap Groomer: Simone for exclusive artists with Talika Skincare Photographed by Andrea Fremiotti for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Netflix Star visits TheWrap for a photo shoot and chat on camera

advertisement