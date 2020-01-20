advertisement

The Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission will review a 1964 Woodland Hills house designated by the late late architect Richard Neutra as a cultural and historical monument, members voted on Thursday.

Nestled in the hills south of Ventura Boulevard overlooking the Woodland Hills Country Club golf course, the owners of the 1,415-square-meter Kuhns House hope that the official recognition of their home will help preserve it for years to come – even among new owners ,

Dr. Barbara Lamprecht, a scientist from Richard Neutra who compiled the application for status, said the house was a rare, immaculate example of the work of the Austrian-born architect, who died in 1970 at the age of 78.

“There are many, many Neutra buildings that have been changed,” said Lamprecht. “It is very rare to find a Neutra property that has undergone sensitive changes, and it is almost impossible to find one that is intact.”

The meticulously maintained one-story, three-bedroom, wooden and stucco house at Camello Road 4359 was designed in a mid-century modern style that is characteristic of Neutra’s work. Spacious and small spaces were combined to create what Lamprecht calls “prospectus” and refuge. “The house is not for sale.

The city’s Heritage Commission recommended that John Larry and Pauline Kuhns’ home in Woodland Hills in 1964 be given historical monument status. It was designed by the renowned architect Richard Neutra in modern mid-century architecture. Neutra is also known for its design at Kester Avenue Elementary School in Sherman Oaks. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

John Lary and Pauline Kuhns were admirers of Neutra’s work after growing up in buildings he designed, including Lovell Heath House near Griffith Park. In the late 1950s, they called his studio in hopes of hiring a cheaper subordinate when Neutra became interested in the project.

Neutra “often said yes to middle-class customers who approached him,” said Lamprecht, who in her report emphasized the architect’s focus on principles of practicability and connectedness with nature.

“Despite its modest size and materials, despite its low level of awareness – and despite its dark location, the Kuhns House is a masterpiece,” wrote Lamprecht in the report. “For me, this is a real price for the San Fernando Valley,” she added.

Photos from the NeutraKuhns.com archive; Sources John Lary Kuhns, Scott Moody, Laura Moody, Luke Gibson and Irving Duke.

The status of a historical-cultural monument does not prevent demolition or change, but requires approval approved by the Commission. The agency is also authorized to postpone the demolition of a particular property by up to a year.

The Heritage Commission staff will visit the site before submitting a final review recommendation to the City Council, said Commission architect Lambert Giessinger.

Richard Neutra’s son Dion, who often worked alongside his father, died in November. Dion is said to have helped his father in 1953 with the design of the Kester Avenue School in Sherman Oaks, another relic of Neutra from the San Fernando Valley.

The design was new for the time, but it became the standard throughout Southern California – a series of small classrooms connected by covered walkways and surrounded by green spaces, as opposed to a single, multi-story building.

