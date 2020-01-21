advertisement

No watchdog is required in this Kenthurst estate – not with two Velociraptors lurking in the back yard.

Potential buyers who inspect the 2.02-hectare property that’s just for sale did two things when touring the amazing outdoor entertainment area on the premises.

In the private oasis with a lagoon-style pool, a spa, straw huts and a rock waterfall, there is also a scene from the hit film Jurassic Park.

A total of seven dinosaurs, including a stegosaurus and a pterodactyl, peek through the tropical landscape, while a giant, almost two-meter-long yeti stands on the children’s water slide.

Salesman Glenn Jones was inspired by his unusual garden after visiting Clive Palmer’s Dinosaur Park in Coolum, Queensland.

Not long after, a few lifelike prehistoric models were auctioned off in nearby Windsor.

“When I saw her, I thought I had to buy it,” said Mr. Jones.

“I just always liked dinosaurs – I had toys, so I think these are adult-sized toys.

“In the past, people rang the doorbell and asked if they could bring their children in to show them the dinosaurs – but the garden has grown so that you can’t see them from the street.”

Mr. Jones and Ms. Annette’s four children and two grandchildren loved their imaginative garden, which has hosted many parties over the years. Now, as a nest empty-handed, the couple has decided to reduce the size.

The sale includes all dinosaurs and a very realistic crocodile that usually swims at the bottom of their pool. It was moved to the garden while the house is on the market.

“We only got him out of the house because we thought children could get scared by looking at the house,” said Jones.

Agent Scott Rance of Rance Property said there was no such problem with the dinosaurs as the back yard was a hit with open teen inspections.

The acreage is expected to sell in the low to medium price range of $ 4 million.

While the dinosaurs are a big attraction, the property consists of two apartments – a two-story residence with five bedrooms and a garage for six cars and a smaller house with three bedrooms – which adds to its attractiveness.

On the property there is also an aviary with 200 birds and some sheep, which the couple calls “manageable farm in the suburbs”.

The unique outdoor entertainment area, which is part of the newer home, includes an outdoor kitchen, refrigerator, grill, pizza oven, and sound system.

“People just can’t believe the back yard when they see it,” said Rance.

“We had family recently and their kids wanted to take the dinosaurs home – it’s really like your own Jurassic Park.”

