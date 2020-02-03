advertisement

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) or the Wuhan Coronavirus has spread from China to over 20 countries, including the United States, France and Japan.

In the United States, 11 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed

According to Reuters, three new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Califonia, for a national total of 11.

The ninth case concerned a woman in Santa Clara County who is now in the home of a family with whom she lives. The woman, who was not sick enough to be hospitalized, recently traveled to Wuhan.

Two other new cases concerned a married couple in San Benito County. The husband recently went to Wuhan and apparently passed the virus on to his wife. Neither is hospitalized, according to local health authorities.

In South Korea, 800 soldiers are quarantined as a coronavirus precaution

The South Korean Ministry of Defense announced a series of measures on February 3 while the country continues to fight the new corona virus.

“Around 800 members of the military service have been quarantined at either their homes or bases, including around 630 people who have recently made contact with those who have traveled to China, Hong Kong and Macau,” said Choi Hyun-soo, spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of Defense to local media Yonhap News Agency.

The regular training of the 2.75 million strong South Korean reserve troops was also postponed to April 17.

There are currently 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Korea. South Korean soldiers are not involved in any of these cases.

Medical officials are waiting for people to test for the novel corona virus on January 31, 2020 in the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

Frank Fang, reporter for The Epoch Times, contributed to this article.

