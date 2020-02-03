advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, to win the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. But did the Chiefs win the game or did the 49ers lose it? You could say that both are true, but sports fans are not known for their serenity. Winning is not the same as not losing, and losing is not the same as being beaten. Super Bowl LIV was a test for Rorschach – a disaster for the 49ers, who led ten points with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, and a moment of glory for the Chiefs.

For most of the game, it looked like the 49ers had figured out how to beat the Chiefs. They used pre-snap deceptions and transfer counterfeits, dazzling game designs, creation and manipulation of space. Their defense harassed and harassed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the point that he had a day off – perhaps the first in his career – even before making two interceptions. Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers quarterback, played efficiently, if not impressively.

But, alongside the brilliant and daring call to play, there was a streak of fear. With just under two minutes left in the first half and a tied score, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave up the clock rather than trying to score. He wanted to keep the ball out of the Chiefs’ powerful attack, he said after the game, signaling a lack of confidence in his own. In the third quarter, while the 49ers had the ball at the twenty-four yard line and needed two yards for a first down, Shanahan opted for a basket. (Later, when the Chiefs were in a similar situation, Kansas City coach Andy Reid kept the player alive, and the Chiefs ended up scoring a touchdown.) Rather than trying to win, it looked like the 49ers were trying not to lose. And yet, in the fourth quarter, with the 49ers ahead, Shanahan decided to let Garoppolo throw instead of running and trying to burn the clock. On three drives, Garoppolo went 3-for-9, for 36 yards passing. Almost no time has been taken away from Mahomes.

Deep in the fourth quarter, FiveThirtyEight tweeted, “The Niners have a 93.8% chance of winning. Mahomes will need magic. This is what the magic looks like: in the third and -15, with seven minutes and thirteen seconds remaining in the game, Mahomes danced backwards with the ball. He slid deeper and deeper into his own territory as his offensive line collapsed. The defenders were in full swing. He released the ball with one of the 49ers on his left shoulder, about to shoot it down. The balloon has traveled nearly sixty meters, a fast and perfect arc, in the hands of an open hill of Tyreek. After a short touchdown pass for Travis Kelce, San Francisco’s lead was reduced to four.

Everyone knew what Mahomes could do because he had done it throughout the playoffs. Already twice, the chiefs had overcome double-digit deficits behind Mahomes. A third comeback was not inevitable, and yet once Mahomes got the ball, with five minutes remaining, that was how he felt. The Chiefs’ blame-free offensive gave the game a sort of euphoric boost. It took two and a half minutes for the Chiefs to descend to the field, resulting in a touchdown by ball carrier Damian Williams. A minute and twenty-five seconds from the end, the defense of the Chiefs sacked Garropolo in fourth and tenth position, for a reversal in a duel. Then Williams rushed into the end zone again, this time for a 38-yard touchdown. The chefs won by leaving.

At the end of the match, Mahomes – who at twenty-four is already a quarterback of unsurpassed skill and intelligence, and the face of the present and the future of the league – embraced Andy Reid. Reid entered the game as the most successful coach in N.F.L. history of not having won a Super Bowl. He is one of the most revered and loved coaches in the league, but he is also known for his games, including a Super Bowl, as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005. Glory is always the best story: chefs win.

