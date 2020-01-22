advertisement

JERUSALEM – Emmanuel Macron begins a visit to Jerusalem on Wednesday with a symbolic stop on one of France’s territories in the Holy Land in order to avoid controversy over past presidents, underscoring Paris’ historic influence in the region.

The two-day visit, which includes political meetings to discuss Iran’s tensions and the peace process with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, culminates in commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation. extermination camp.

But for the 42-year-old Macron, it is also an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of former French leaders to visit one of the four French-owned sites since the 19th-century Ottoman era and which remain to this day. hands through international treaties.

advertisement

Arriving at the Old Town Lion Gate in East Jerusalem, Macron will pay a visit to St. Anne’s Church, where the French triangle has been slamming since the Ottomans gave Emperor Napoleon III in 1856 as thanks for his support during the War. of Crimea.

“Be it schools, hospitals, orphanages or religious sites like this, we continue to protect French identity,” a French diplomatic source said ahead of the visit. “We are one step away from Temple Mount and the White Noise, the heart of the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, so we are symbolically.”

French diplomats warn they want to leave little room for mistakes such as those seen in the past. Israeli officials have privately expressed disappointment that the French leader had not visited the country in his presidency.

When former President Jacques Chirac visited the Old City of Jerusalem in 1996, he lost patience with Israeli security agents who were pressuring him to go further, telling one of them that his treatment was a “provocation” and threatened to return to his plane. He refused to enter St. Anne until Israeli security left the country.

French officials did not exclude Macron from setting sights beyond St. Anne’s and on the historic Via Dolorosa, the path that Christians believe Jesus walked to his crucifixion.

Macron last week played out any real prospect of renewing France’s efforts to boost the peace process, stalled since 2014, saying it was not for him to dictate either side. “I’m not going to say ‘this is a peace plan’ because it will only fail,” he told reporters on January 15th. “I’m going to talk to the actors, look at what the conditions are. France always has a role to play and I don’t think we’re missing out on regional debates.” (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

advertisement