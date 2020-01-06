advertisement

The 77th Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, is rated 15% worse than last year, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers.

It is very important to emphasize here that the following numbers for ABC are subject to a significant upward adjustment. We get more reliable data in a few hours.

We are currently comparing last year’s non-final fast affiliate ratings to those we received this morning. So the sums are understated and imperfect, but the comparison is apples to apples.

From 8:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 p.m. ET, Sunday’s Globes averaged 3.8 / 17 in adults between 18 and 49 years of age and 14.756 million viewers. The 2019 Golden Globes received an average of 4.5 (17) ratings and 15.734 million viewers on the same Sunday in January in the same primetime three-hour period.

The total number of viewers has dropped by 6% for the time being.

One thing that didn’t help in 2020 is the longer delay between the final whistle of NBC’s NFL playoff game, this time entering the Golden Globes in the past two years.

According to preliminary figures, NBC was ranked first with a rating of 4.9 / 22 in the advertiser’s coveted 18-49 demographics and with an average of 18.5 million viewers. These numbers will only increase. Last year the globes rose 18% from such rapid to official ones.

ABC was in second place with 0.6 / 3 and in third place with 3.1 million viewers.

CBS and Fox finished third with a score of 0.5 / 2. CBS came in second with 5.6 million, Fox fourth with 1.5 million.

Golden Globes 2020: 12 Greatest Snubs and Surprises, from Jennifer Lopez to ‘1917’ (Photos)

Hulu

Surprise: Sam Mendes World War I drama “1917” Best film and best director caused a sensation. Mendes even recognized leader Martin Scorsese as one of the giants in the industry, “Joker” director Todd Philipps and two of the evening’s previous winners, Bong Joon-Ho and Quentin Tarantino. Universal pictures

Snub: Netflix worked hard for Scorsese’s epic “The Irishman” But it got scarce in all five categories in which it was nominated, including Best Film – Drama and Best Director. Netflix

Snub: “Toy Story 4” After the best animated feature film by Golden Globes from 2010, “Toy Story 3”, the HFPA cut a popular Pixar franchise. Missing Link ”instead. Pixar

Surprise: “Missing Link” was the only non-sequel in a category full of animated heavyweights, but the stop-motion adventure still continued through Jon Favreau’s remake “Lion King” and three sequels to the previous winners “Frozen II” and “How to Train Your” Dragon : The Hidden World ”and“ Toy Story 4. ” LAIKA / Annapurna

Snub: “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gave one of the hottest appearances of the year in Lorene Scafaria’s crime drama – she learned pole dance! – but it was still not enough to present the best multi-year globes, darling Laura Dern, and her role as a fearsome divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”. STX

Snub: Ryan Murphy’s “The politician,” His first Netflix series was nominated at this year’s Globes in two categories: Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, praise for Star Ben Platt. But political satire didn’t get enough HFPA votes to win either race. Netflix

Surprise: This year’s best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie from the television category included Meryl Streep for her performance in season 2 of “Big Little Lies”. So there was no hell of a shot anyone could win except HFPA darling Meryl Streep. And then Patricia Arquette She got the statue for her role in Hulus “The Act” – proof that you should never underestimate the unpredictability of the HFPA. Hulu

Snub: The last season of “Game of Thrones” had only one attempt to win a statue at the 2020 Golden Globes: Harington kit , The Jon Snow actor was the only “GoT” actor member nominated for an award – and the show was no exception in any other category. Successor “led Brian Cox, the eighth and final season of” Game of Thrones “also lost. Welp, either way it was a win for HBO. Cue” Succession “theme song. HBO

Snub: Apple’s recently launched streaming service, Apple TV +, received a Golden Globe nod for the first time “The morning show.” But the honor of just being nominated must be enough for the drama and its stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as the show was completely excluded from victory. Apple TV +

Surprise: Olivia Colman even seemed shocked that her starring role in “The Crown” defeated Hollywood heavyweights like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

snub: Eddie Murphy won a globe for his supporting role in “Dreamgirls” in 2006, but lost this year for his appearance in “Dolemite Is My Name” – Taron Egerton was surprised when he played Elton John in “Rocketman”.

Plus: Sam Mendes, “Missing Link” and Patricia Arquette

