advertisement

LONDONR – As the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team left for the Middle East amid mounting tensions with Iran, their division commander issued a simple order. He told all personnel entering the region to leave smartphones and personal devices in the United States.

It was a clear sign of growing official nervousness over the potential vulnerability of items that had become an indisputable fact of life for soldiers and civilians alike, but that Washington feared potential enemies could be tracked, exploited and used for targeting. Such concerns are far from new, but were taken less seriously when America’s main enemies were seen as non-state groups such as the Islamic State, the Taliban and al-Qaeda. Now Washington is concerned about other nations – not just Iran, but Russia and China – which are considered a much more existential threat.

It also points to a much greater trend. Across the board, the communications revolution – and the vast sea of ​​data it produces – has made surveillance much easier, a trend likely to be magnified by the rise of artificial intelligence. It has also facilitated massive leakage of quantitative information, as evidenced by NSA contractor Edward Snowden. And at the same time, it has reversed decades of trade in espionage and related fields, where despite the rise of “fake news” and Internet fraud, spy agencies such as the CIA are now reported to have found it almost impossible to maintain multiple false identities in the which were once supported.

advertisement

“The foundations of the espionage business have been shattered,” former CIA official Duyane Norman said in a Yahoo news report, describing how foreign governments have become much better at tracking real and new identities. US secrets by phone and bank records, facial recognition and even DNA test data. “The debate (within the intelligence community) is like the one surrounding climate change. Anyone who says otherwise just isn’t looking at the facts.”

OPTIONS LIMITED

For military commanders, options are also becoming limited. In Russia’s war with Ukraine, Moscow forces have shown remarkable ability to target counterparts on the battlefield as soon as they use their phones or radios. According to the US Army-based Military Times, the US Marine Corps already prohibits troops from receiving personal equipment in Middle East combat deployments. The US Navy says it is reviewing its rules, while the Army says such decisions – as with the 82nd Air – are at the commanders’ personal discretion.

Decisions are inevitably compromises. Getting equipment reduces staff’s ability not only to talk to their families, but can complicate communications and organizations. But concerns are growing fast. This month, the Pentagon also demanded that staff stop using the Chinese-owned TikTok app, with other similar platforms including WhatsApp also added to some blacklists.

Reducing “careless talk” and unnecessary radio and other broadcasts is nothing new. While in World War I, British commanders discovered that the telephone systems in the trenches were often compromised by German alarms and did everything they could to ensure that the most sensitive messages were, instead, delivered by hand or word of mouth. Naval ships, military aircraft, and especially submarines have long done everything possible to disguise their signatures, especially near enemy territory. Recent years, however, have seen increasing losses, including from those who might be expected to know better.

FITNESS APP

In early 2018, data released by the Strava fitness app identified various U.S., Russian and even Iranian secret bases in Syria, where military personnel and contractors appeared to have recorded their drills, without realizing that they would to be highlighted and widely shared. The US military has now gone so far as to include such errors in training drills, killing an entire unit in a drill after a soldier posted a selfie photo, the geography of which gave their position.

Authorities are also nervous about the non-accidental release of information. This November, the White House and military staff removed smartphones from reporters and presidential aides for the duration of President Donald Trump’s unannounced Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan, which seemed to make sure the news didn’t come out as concerns over the phones themselves can be followed.

For the latter, the biggest threat will come when artificial intelligence and voice recognition software reach the point where phones can be used to monitor conversations closely, without the use of a human analyst or translator. This may come sooner rather than later – one reason some security experts are extremely nervous about the Chinese firm Huawei that is at the heart of 5G telephone networks in some European countries. This could include Britain, due to its election soon. This week, the head of Britain’s security service told the Financial Times he believed the risk could be managed without stopping the Chinese firm altogether. However, U.S. counterparts are far more cautious.

For authoritarian states like China and Iran, both have witnessed a major attack on protests and often smartphone-coordinated riots, being able to use and track electronic devices – and the population at large – is seen as a priority. Particularly in Xinjiang province but also across the country, Beijing is turning China into the most sophisticated surveillance state in human history. Within its borders, China already has significant, sometimes almost exhaustive access to data and equipment. Faster and more embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning will dramatically prolong that achievement.

The question for Western states will be how effectively their potential enemies can reload that technology to gather information outside their borders. The United States and its allies have become accustomed to being able to use whatever equipment and communication they have wanted since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Those days are quickly over. *** Peter Apps is a writer on international affairs, globalization, conflict and other issues. He is the founder and CEO of the 21st Century Study Project; PS21, a non-national, non-partisan, non-ideological thinking group. Paralyzed by a 2006 war zone car accident, he also blogs about his disability and other topics. He was previously a Reuters reporter and continues to be paid by Thomson Reuters. Since 2016, he has been a member of the British Army Reserve and Labor Party in the UK, and is an active fundraiser for the party. (Editing by Giles Elgood)

advertisement