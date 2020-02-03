advertisement

Australia’s second largest lender, Westpac Banking Corp., was again hit by a US class action lawsuit in less than a week on February 3 in less than a week due to financial crime surveillance problems.

Westpac was sued by Australian financial crime guard AUSTRAC in November for 23 million alleged violations of anti-money laundering laws, including payments between known exploiters of children.

The most recent lawsuit filed by the Bernstein Liebhard law firm before a U.S. court comes just days after six U.S. law firms announced similar class action lawsuits against the lender.

Westpac had warned on Saturday that similar lawsuits could follow when he responded to the lawsuit by the New York-based law firm Rosen.

Signage for Westpac Bank can be seen on a building in this photo taken on July 13, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. (Greg Wood / AFP via Getty Images)

Bernstein said in a statement that the class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who bought Westpac securities between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019.

The law firm accused the lender of not exercising due diligence on transactions in Southeast Asia and the Philippines and of not monitoring the risks of terrorist financing, including when transporting money to and from Australia.

Last month, the lender appointed a former Barclays boss to chair the money laundering scandal.

Westpac media representatives did not immediately respond to an email and a call to comment

by Shriya Ramakrishnan

