advertisement

Ceres Negros coach Risto Vidakovic complained about the current format in the AFC Champions League, which makes it difficult for weaker footballing countries to qualify for the main draw. But that doesn’t mean that his busmen will compete against Japanese muscle man FC Tokyo next week in the playoff final.

The task for Vidakovic and his players is made even more difficult by the absence of captain Stephan Schrock, who not only scored the winning goal against Port FC of Thailand in Bangkok on Tuesday, but is also the team’s most creative player.

“We always fight for victory, we work on it tactically. But we also have to be realistic and sometimes it is very difficult, especially for the Asean countries, ”said Vidakovic. “The next match will be even more difficult than the match against Port.”

advertisement

Ceres had played two difficult games before the final and was always at risk of losing players due to suspensions and injuries.

After a duel against Heberty Fernandes in the 30th minute, Schrock received a yellow card for the second consecutive game against Port, which meant that he would be suspended in the next game.

It was a late challenge from Schrock, but one that was necessary because Port dominated the ball and was likely to score.

The current format required the busmen to pass Shan United from Myanmar and Port to meet with Tokyo in a match to be played at Ajinomoto Stadium. For Ceres, an appearance in the group phase is at stake for the first time.

Schrock believes that his teammates are up to the task.

“We are 90 minutes from the absolute greatest result in the Filipino club history, so take the 90 minutes of running and the pain,” said Schrock in his message to the team. “We would be legends if we could find a way to win there (in Tokyo).”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement