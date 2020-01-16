advertisement

It was a historic day in Washington on Thursday when the 100 members of the U.S. Senate were sworn in for impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Shortly after noon, the seven impeachment officials appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to represent the House Democrats in the process went to the Senate, where they included the impeachment articles in the files.

The California Democrat Adam Schiff solemnly declared that Trump had misused the power of his office by withholding aid from Ukraine and calling for an investigation into political rivals. He also accused the President of hindering Congress.

“President Trump therefore guarantees impeachment and trial, impeachment, and disqualification to hold and enjoy an office of honor, trust, or profit among the United States,” he said.

Two hours later, the Supreme Court’s Supreme Court Justice, John Roberts, entered the Senate. As stipulated in the constitution, he will lead the Senate process, although his role is expected to be largely ceremonial. After the oath, he vowed the hundred senate members who agreed to practice “impartial justice in accordance with the constitution and laws.”

Among them were four Democratic presidential candidates – Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet – who will be forced to take part in the Senate trial in the coming weeks if their rivals campaign for Democratic nomination as president will be Iowa before the caucus on February 3rd.

In the chamber, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed that the trial would begin next Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. Irish time). The process will begin with arguments on both sides, although the White House has not yet announced who will represent Trump. The initial phase is expected to take up to two weeks. It can then be voted on whether witnesses and documents should be summoned even though the Republicans are against the term.

When the impeachment process begins seriously, pressure on Trump has increased in recent days.

Handwritten note

On Tuesday, House Democrats released a number of new information from Lev Parnas, an assistant to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani; Parnas was indicted earlier this year.

The new documentary contains messages Parnas exchanged with a Connecticut Republican, suggesting that the men are monitoring former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in Kiev. It also includes a handwritten note from Parnas calling on the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his colleague son Hunter.

US President Donald Trump: The Government Accountability Office said he violated the law by withholding aid that had already been approved by Congress. Photo: Kevin Lamarque

In Wednesday’s U.S. media interviews, Parnas said Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and others were aware of his efforts to encourage Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. “Everyone knew,” he said. He also said the goal of these efforts is to ensure that Trump will be re-elected in 2020 – and not, as Trump has consistently stated, to eradicate corruption.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian authorities announced that they were launching a criminal investigation into Yovanovitch’s alleged surveillance, which Trump had removed from her post last summer. Regarding the new information about Parnas, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said the country “cannot ignore such illegal activities”.

A U.S. government watchdog ruled Thursday that the White House had broken the law and detained military aid to Ukraine. This was possibly the worst blow to Trump before the trial. The President’s reluctance to provide help is at the heart of the impeachment charges against him.

Political priorities

The money was finally released into the country in September after the controversy over Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, in which Trump asked for an investigation into the Bidens. Joe Biden is a potential Trump opponent in this year’s presidential election.

In a notice on Thursday, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said Trump and the Office of Administration and Budget had violated the law by withholding aid that had already been approved by Congress.

“Proper implementation of the law does not allow the President to replace Congress’s political priorities with his own,” the decision said.

The White House rejected the verdict and accused the GAO of “overworking” and trying to get involved in the “media controversy of the day”. But the Democrats used the development as evidence that the Senate must call witnesses and request documents during the impeachment process.

“A trial without witnesses is not a trial. A process without documents is not a process, ”said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the minority in the Senate. “God forbid that we hurry through this trial and only then does the truth come to light,” he said.

The emergence of new evidence that reinforces the Democrats’ case against Trump appears to have confirmed Pelosi’s decision to delay submission of the impeachment articles to the Senate. Ultimately, however, it will now be up to the hundred members of the Senate to decide whether the president has acted in a way that justifies his impeachment.

