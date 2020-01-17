advertisement

Young SAVVY employees who want to own a house with a garden flock to Brisbane’s latest emerging hot spots in suburbs.

The best tips for future price growth are Bracken Ridge, Brighton and Petrie in the north of Brisbane and Springwood and Runcorn in the south.

Your Property Your wealth director and buyer agent Daniel Walsh said that not only does every location have capital growth prospects, but it also has superior current gross rental yields.

“There is no denying that Brisbane is on the radar of seasoned investors, as properties in many of these locations are already selling fairly quickly,” said Walsh.

Nathan and Liza Baldwin and their children Oliver (8) and Ruby (4) moved into their four-bedroom house on Bracken Ridge last month.

The Baldwins needed more space for their family and bought a two-story house with city views for $ 805,000 after living in a low-rise property.

Mr. Baldwin said when they first moved to the area it was “pretty flat”.

“It is becoming more affordable and there are good schools nearby,” he said.

He said that after living in the area for 10 years, recent highway modernizations meant that they preferred the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.

“Bracken Ridge may have had a stigma in the past, but it’s a nice family suburb now,” he said.

Average home price in Greater Brisbane: $ 535,000

Suburban median house price (August 2019)

Bracken Ridge $ 495,000

Brighton $ 560,000

Petrie $ 445,000

Runcorn $ 558,000

Springwood $ 525,000

Source: CoreLogic

Roxanne Paterson, Ray White Bracken Ridge’s sales representative, said that Bracken Ridge met all the criteria regarding location, facilities, infrastructure, accessibility by public transport, schooling and of course the size and size of the properties on offer.

REIQ boss Antonia Mercorella said the suburbs near the city are becoming increasingly popular, especially as the real estate market continues to grow and buyers are looking for affordable housing in close proximity to work.

Ms. Mercorella said in the past five years that the suburbs Bracken Ridge, Brighton and Petrie on the north side and Springwood and Runcorn on the south side have seen growth of more than 17 percent, and more than 25 percent in Brighton.

“Buyers value easy access to public transportation, shopping centers, schools, and infrastructure, and these suburbs offer all of this in droves,” she said.

“At the same time, some of these suburbs offer residents a relatively short drive from town and, in the case of Springwood and Runcorn, near the Gold Coast.

“Of course, the purchase of real estate in suburbs near desirable areas offers added value.

“Suburbs like Rochedale, who are neighbors to Springwood, and Sandgate, who are neighbors to Brighton, have seen rapid growth in recent years, so it is not surprising that nearby suburbs are following suit.”

Mr. Walsh said the affordability of real estate in Brisbane attracts investors nearby and far, as well as the potential rental returns that could be achieved.

“For comparison, Sydney investors are likely to struggle with negative cash flow every week, as CoreLogic reports that house returns are only 2.8 percent and apartments are 3.6 percent,” said Walsh.

“In Brisbane, investors earn returns that investors from the south can only dream of – at 4.3 percent for houses and 5.3 percent for units.

“We have been buying in select suburbs of Brisbane for several years. Many properties have positive cash flow or neutral terrain from the start, and there is prospect of capital growth to improve the outlook.”

Mr. Walsh said in Brisbane that many young professionals wanted to buy real estate with house and land.

“We are aiming for affordable areas with good infrastructure,” he said. “Motorway superstructures, universities and new railway lines.

“Many people move within a 25-kilometer radius of the city so that they can afford a house with a garden where their children can play.

“You don’t want to get cramped in an apartment.

Mr. Walsh said it was common for investors to get five percent return on homes in Brisbane’s suburbs in the middle ring with affordable buy-in prices and solid weekly rentals.

He said that each suburb has medium real estate prices that are well below those of Brisbane and in areas with growing populations.

“There are also a number of major infrastructure projects that will further increase buyer demand in affordable real estate corridors like these five,” said Walsh.

“One of the most important is the construction of a new university campus in Petrie, which is due to open next year.

“Petrie also benefited from the new Moreton Bay Rail Link, which was recommended for the first time over 100 years ago and finally opened in 2017.”

Bracken Ridge is also on the radar of savvy home buyers and investors as the average property price is only $ 495,000 and it is only about 18 km north of Brisbane’s central business district.

“The suburb will also benefit from the planned upgrade of the gateway highway, which will dramatically improve commuting times,” he said.

Mr. Walsh said Brighton’s charm is known for its location on Moreton Bay and its myriad of lifestyle attributes, including its beautiful esplanade.

“With such an enviable landscape, Southerners will be amazed that the average property price is still only $ 560,000,” he said. Mr. Walsh said the southern suburbs of Springwood and Runcorn are also worth investigating.

Springwood in particular has good prospects in the coming years given its determination as a future economic zone.

“Springwood’s average property price is only $ 525,000 and its population is growing. In the future, Springwood will be an independent business location,” said Walsh.

