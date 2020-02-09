advertisement

LES CONTAMINES-MONTJOIE – Residents, some of the wearing faces, lined up in a French Alpine village on Sunday to be tested for the new coronavirus after authorities sought to control the spread after five Britons contracted the disease there.

More than 100 people were being tested, including families whose children went to school with a 9-year-old who was among the five. People paved the way for those suffering from colds or flu-like symptoms to be tested first.

Residents seemed to be taking over the process.

advertisement

“We are not going to become paranoid,” said Emmanuelle Rieu, who said her child is a school friend of the British infected child.

“If they are infected, I would like to know and do what is needed. Otherwise, I don’t worry about what comes next, but I just want to know. And my kids are coughing a lot, of course, that’s on our minds. “

New cases in France were diagnosed Saturday after a Briton who had traveled to Singapore on business was diagnosed with the virus when he returned to Britain. Health officials discovered that he had been to Les Contamines-Montjoie on the way home and shared a home with other Britons.

Authorities are tracking all people who were potentially exposed to the virus, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said at a news conference in the village, which has a population of about 2,000 and is close to the large Chamonix ski area.

Buzyn said there was no reason to believe the virus was circulating in the area.

Eleven people staying at home, including five who tested positive for the virus, are now under observation at the hospital. And a woman who shared a flight with a British man believed to have brought the virus with her to the village was hospitalized for checkups, Buzyn added.

The ski slopes were still open on Sunday but two schools near the village will be closed this week due to the investigation.

Buzyn said not all children were exposed to the same degree.

“It’s when they’re close because they’re friends or because they’ve shared a table,” she said. (Reporting by Marina Depetris and Sarah White Editing by Frances Kerry)

advertisement