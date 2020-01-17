advertisement

Early morning lines form for the opening of Disneyland’s “Rise of the Resistance” ride

Zealous Star Wars fans lined up at 2 a.m. in Disneyland, Anaheim, California, before the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance race opened in the park on Friday, January 17 at 8 a.m. The long-awaited ride is the main attraction in the resort’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, which first opened in May last year. The attraction is the resistance to the evil First Order – and “unique” in Disneyland, according to the resort’s website. The LA Times reported that the trip combines vehicles that run without metal traces, holograms, animatronics, a drop tower effect to simulate a trip in space, high-resolution projection walls and pyrotechnics. The trip “employs dismal employees to play the role of first-order evil servants,” the media reported. Before the opening, the theme park introduced a virtual queue system from which guests must download the Disneyland app. The app requires guests to be in the park to join a boarding group. However, Disneyland warned customers that joining a boarding group does not guarantee space on the ride and is subject to capacity. Photo credit: artsvdo via Storyful

