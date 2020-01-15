advertisement

There are less than three weeks to go before Iowa’s caucuses, and it now seems likely that the vote will take place as news focuses on Iran and Senate Trump’s removal of President Trump from his efforts to solicit the electoral interference of Ukraine. The moderators of the Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines on Tuesday evening devoted the first hour to foreign policy, and at that hour the primary itself took on a slightly different tone. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer opened the debate by announcing, perhaps a little hyperbolically, that America is “on the brink of war” and the conversation that followed focused on Iran, troops and trade. These are subjects that lend themselves to democratic consensus, and like Blitzer and his co-hosts, Abby Phillip and Brianne Pfannenstiel, interviewed the six candidates, an essentially respectful agreement emerged: everyone wanted working and environmental conditions strong ties to trade deals, to pull many troops back from the Middle East, to take a more thoughtful and less frightening approach to Tehran than President Trump. Everyone praised his experience, even Tom Steyer, who could only rely on his foreign business relationships. (“I have traveled,” he said.) For most of 2019, the history of the Democratic Party was one of conflict between its left and centrist wings, which at times seemed to be in the heat of the rhetoric, almost as acute as that between the Democrats and Republicans. But at the opening of 2020, different qualities came to the fore – not vision but experience and judgment.

Something different was supposed to be on the menu: a decisive confrontation between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who had mostly avoided fighting. Then, last week, Politico reported that Sanders volunteers used a script that specifically criticized Warren; Warren later claimed that, in a private conversation in 2018, Sanders told him that a woman could not become president. Sanders denied having made such a remark. Then the camera landed on Warren, who skillfully avoided a disagreement with Sanders while offering a counter argument. “The only people on this stage who have won all the elections in which they have participated are the women, Amy and me,” she said. “And the only person on this stage who has beaten the Republican in place at any time in the past thirty years is me.” The camera turned to Amy Klobuchar, peripheral until this evening (“I am strongly n ° 5”, she then declared on CNN.), Who, with Warren, looked a little triumphant . Warren’s calm lasted until just after the debate, when, the microphones turned off but the cameras on, Sanders reached out to shake Warren’s hand and they seemed to have an argument instead. It was revealing, and somewhat disappointing, that the only real conflict occurred on mute.

Only six candidates were on stage this evening: two progressives (Warren, Sanders), two moderates (Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg) and Klobuchar between them (and also Steyer, who was not very likely to speak). During the evening, Klobuchar appeared as a more serious fighter, using the word “real” as a weapon. “This debate is not real,” she said in a dispute over health care plans, noting that Sanders’ promise to Medicare for All did not have Party support. Two-thirds of the Democrats in the US Senate, said Klobuchar, “are not on the bill as you and Senator Warren are.” (Sanders seemed to total votes in his head). “I want to hit reality here,” said Klobuchar, when the trade debate threatened to become abstract, and related a visit to a factory in Crawfordsville, Iowa, which was shutting down due to the president’s trade war. Klobuchar recalled that the factory was at its last worker – a Lorax of industrial decline – and that he had brought out the uniforms of his friends. “And you could see their names embroidered on their uniforms: Derek. Mark. Salvador, “she said. “These are real people injured by Donald Trump’s trade war.”

advertisement

A heavy debate on foreign policy, with an emphasis on political “reality” – the night of Biden, you might think. Not really, at least not obviously. The leader was AWOL for long periods of time, and the themes he tended to strike – the great good judgment of Barack Obama, the tragedy of the Midwest, the need for a firm hand – also belonged to Buttigieg and Klobuchar. Biden is the most likely candidate but also in some respects the least distinct. As the night drew to a close, I began to wonder: can any of these characters contain a scene also occupied by Donald Trump?

Probably not, at least based on the latest evidence from Tuesday’s debate. The candidates all seemed more comfortable not when they had to explain their own vision, but when they could just, safely, criticize Trump – his vulgarity and corruption, but above all the promises he broke. This week, Nancy Pelosi will deliver the indictments to the Senate; Meanwhile, the president falsely tweeted that he protected Americans from losing their insurance due to pre-existing conditions. The general elections will concern him. As for the other candidates, Tuesday evening, everyone left where they came from. What we got, instead, was the suggestion that the race in 2020 might be different from the one in 2019, that the Democrats might no longer set the agenda. There was a stasis, interspersed with a little apprehension.

advertisement