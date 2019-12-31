advertisement

Shares in SBA Communications, an owner of antennas used by cellular operators, increased 630 percent from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019, outperforming the broader market.

The stock market had collapsed in the past decade – and a handful of companies from Palm Beach County managed to exceed their colleagues’ high standards.

The strongest performer in this decade was SBA Communications (Nasdaq: SBAC) from Boca Raton. The company owns antenna masts that are used by providers of cellular services.

SBA Communications shares opened in 2010 for $ 32.99. The stock closed the decade at $ 240.99, up 631 percent. In comparison, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 201 percent over the decade.

The company owns almost 30,000 towers. SBA Communications had sales of $ 1.9 billion in 2018.

Another winner was the telecommunications company Dycom Industries from Palm Beach Gardens with an increase of 480 percent. Florida Power & Light parent company NextEra Energy from Juno Beach, up 355 percent; Seacoast Banking Corp. Stuart increases 297 percent; and private prison operator GEO Group of Boca, up 227 percent.

These calculations include an appreciation of the shares, but exclude dividend yields. SBA Communications, NextEra, Seacoast and GEO Group pay different dividends.

The most notable of the struggles in Palm Beach County was the Boca-based Office Depot (NYSE: ODP).

The Fortune 500 retailer has taken a number of dramatic steps over the decade. It bought smaller rival OfficeMax. Office Depot then negotiated a deal for sale to major Staples competitors to have the Federal Trade Commission void this marriage.

More recently, Office Depot has tried to downplay its shop space and reposition itself as a business services seller. The investors were underwhelmed. Office Depot shares opened the decade at $ 5.10 and closed at $ 2.65, a decrease of 47 percent.

An investor from Palm Beach County has not yet given up the company. Ken Berman, head of Gorilla Trades in Jupiter, notes that Office Depot stocks have recovered in recent months.

“ODP has taken some very good steps to drastically reduce costs by closing poorly performing stores, closing non-critical sales facilities and putting the e-commerce platform at the center of attention,” said Berman.

He calls the retailer’s stocks risky but fascinating.

The worst breakdown among companies in Palm Beach County was at Rennova Health, a long-troubled company that developed from urine testing to rural hospital operation.

Rennova from West Palm Beach essentially ended the decade worthless. At the beginning of the decade, a single stake in the company was worth $ 13.7 million – an unbelievable number that takes into account Rennova’s many reverse divisions over the decade.

For the latest of many reverse splits, the Rennova board approved a one-for-500 split in 2018. In other words, 500 shares of the company were consolidated into one share.

jostrowski@pbpost.com

@ bio561

