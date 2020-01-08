advertisement

In the back room of a grocery store, surrounded by boxes stacked on the ceiling, pairs of department stores and security guards butt heads at the latest Surrey Arts Club show.

Shoplifters is the reason for a reunion of actors Patti Allan, Dean Paul Gibson, Agnes Tong and Raugi Yu, who first starred in the Morris Panych comedy a year ago on Granville Island. This time, for about a month, they hit the road in scenes around Metro Vancouver, including the main boards of the Surrey Arts Center from January 15-25.

“It’s the same people gathered again,” said Gibson, the thespian raised on the Semiahmoo peninsula. “We knew last year we had the opportunity to use this on tour, and we would only like to do it if we can do it all again because we had such a great moment. it’s about having a good laugh and also working on fun stuff to do, and having fun and having a touch down and a little bit of, you know, social issues and a lot of heart. That’s all. “

Allan plays Alma, a career salesman who prefers a five-finger discount on any deal for senior citizens. When a burglary with her anxiety side (Tong, like Phyllis) goes wrong, her petty crime life is stopped by a very large security guard (Yu, as Dom) and his beloved mentor (Gibson, as Otto) ).

These four disgruntled characters push a Panych script that focuses on “little people with little lives,” as the director and playwright calls them – people who want something and will do anything to get it. “I’m really fascinated with what’s happening in the world right now, with the people left behind, and I wanted to write about it,” Panych told an interviewer.

Since his school days at Earl Marriott Secondary, Gibson has made an award-winning career of acting, directing, judging and learning the art of theater, far and wide. He is a staple at Vancouver’s White Beach Shakespeare Festival Beach, where he directed the rarely-screened Coriolanus last summer, and speaks at events such as Art Work, a day conference held in Newton last October.

“It’s a great thing to be a creative person and to be profitable and do what you love, you know,” said Gibson, who now lives on Vancouver’s Main Street corridor.

“With acting and directing, I go back and forth,” he continued, “and this year has been a tremendous year for acting, and in between, running some passionate projects, including Coriolanus, and teaching and judging and miscellaneous things. frankly, as an artist working in theater, you have to create a different flow, where you will be stimulated and also make money paying off the mortgage, you know. If I want to keep doing that , I have to keep that monkey dancing, “he said with a laugh.

The leader was now caught up with Gibson before Christmas, when the evidence for the deduction of indicators had not yet begun.

“The theory is, if all the same people come back again, you’ll be able to cut back on the evidence a little bit and be able to recover in a faster way – and that will still be determined this time around, but I’m sure it will be, “Gibson said. “Morris will fly in and direct us for a week in the hall before we take him on the road (starting January 9). This time it’s all about the words back to our brains. So I just did a wipe at The Merchant of Venice, a show I did in Calgary and I’m currently uploading The Shoplifters.

In Surrey, tickets to The Shoplifters range from $ 29 to $ 49. Call 604-501-5566 for details, or visit tickets.surrey.ca. The run at the arts center includes some value-added performances, including Opening Night (Jan. 15), a First Friday show (Jan. 17), Paint in Play (Jan. 18), A Pre-Show Conversation (21 January), Talkback Thursday (January 23) and VocalEye’s description for the blind (January 25).

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

