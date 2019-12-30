advertisement

A graphic novelist will share his story of homelessness, drug addiction and drawing at Surrey Art Gallery on Thursday 2020’s First Artistic Talk.

PJ Patten’s “About Creating Graphic Novels” is free for all to attend Jan. 9, starting at 7:30 p.m.

advertisement

In his address, Patten will share the artistic process behind his graphic novel Tower25, an illustrated memoir depicting a homeless period in his life after a decade of drug addiction, as a young man living on a beach in Southern California.

“The book describes his inner struggle, how he overcame various obstacles and how he came out stronger,” says a bio posted on surrey.ca. “He will discuss some of his personal life events as well as the larger role that comic newspapers played in healing and healing him from addiction and personal trauma.”

Born in Japan and now based in New Westminster, Patten is a graphic novelist, visual artist, tattoo artist and writer. It draws inspiration from ancient Japanese art of Haiga culture and Southern California slide / surf culture. At first, he designed images for skateboard and surfboard. Later, while living in a remote Buddhist temple, he was taught wax and sand casting methods for bronze casting and book binding methods.

(story continues below)

Doing redevelopments and edits for the next issue of # tower25 to be released in # 2020 by @CloudscapeComic #ink #art #comics #Manga # retreat #homelessness #recovery #dharmapunx #edits #graphicnovel #indie pic.twitter.com/ THm8HddmQN

– Pj Patten (@ wabisabi1977) August 14, 2019

Patten’s Tower25 will be published in 2020 on cloud clapcomec.com, a portal for B.C. graphic novelists who are dedicated to “fostering a community where all comics creators can connect with each other as they develop their craft and continue pushing the boundaries of the comic book medium.”

Thursday’s Art Talks are presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association at 13750 88th Ave.

Looking ahead, the next talk in the series is Feb. 6 with Victoria Mitchell, on “Returning to Your Creative Passion.” Mitchell has had a lifelong passion for translating her emotions and perspectives into mixed media paintings, according to a bio: “At age 46, during a difficult life change, she resigned from a 22-year career as a registered massage therapist and yoga teacher. Choosing to give her time for creativity and a return to her love of visual art was a significant step in her life, and she now gives life to her feelings through painting “

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement