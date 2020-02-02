advertisement

Four years ago, Jonathan Hetterly, a 43-year-old American-Asian mental health counselor, attended a demonstration by Donald Trump to joke. He printed “Asians for Trump” shirts and signs that say “Call us, we know how to build walls.” The event was not as funny as he would have liked. He was struck by the tone of the threat, despite the presence of children. The overwhelming, white crowd shouted “Bill is a rapist” and “lock her up.” A campaign volunteer told him, “Three hundred thousand undocumented immigrants infiltrate our borders and we need Trump to protect us.” Later, Hetterly wrote, “I’m ready to focus on what unites us as a nation, “he added,” laughter makes the world a better place. “He said to me recently,” I really didn’t know he was going to win. “

I met Hetterly Wednesday evening outside the township auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina, where Dave Chappelle was about to perform to support Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Hetterly supports Yang in an ironic way. “I’m wearing my political ideology a bit on my sleeve this time,” he said, pointing to his T-shirt which, in a piece on the title of a White Stripes song, read “ICKY TRUMP.” (Hetterly bought it from Third Man Records, Jack White’s Nashville store.) Chappelle’s journey to support Yang had its own echoes, Hetterly suggested. In 2016, after Trump’s victory, Chappelle continued on ” Saturday Night Live “and, as Hetterly puts it,” somehow mocked the outrage of white people over Trump’s election. “” I haven’t seen such crazy white people since the OJ verdict, “said Chappelle, adding,” I wish Donald Trump good luck, and I will give him a chance. Hetterly suspected that Chappelle regretted not being more politically active before the election and that his recent campaign for Yang was a result. Chappelle approved Yang in mid-January and, before a recent performance in Iowa, called Yang inspiring.

On Wednesday evening, Chappelle called voters in South Carolina on behalf of Yang. “My name is Dave Chappelle. I am a world famous actor, “he told a respondent after a few minutes of telephone banking in Colombia. “But, today, I’m just making a few phone calls and trying to get support. We had a great primary coming.” He ended the call, “Okay. Wu-Tang. Chappelle also plans to go door to door for Yang.

That night, over two thousand people gathered at the Columbia auditorium to watch him play. Outside, members of #YangGang wore shirts and hats that read “Math” – an acronym for “Make America Think Harder” – and held signs that said “Humanity First”. Volunteers from various non-profit organizations have registered people to vote. While browsing the area, I met supporters not only of Yang but of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It was a remarkably diverse crowd in almost every way. “It’s America,” said Hetterly.

A middle-aged white woman named Jane, who lives in Colombia, was trying to sell a few extra tickets that she had bought in error. On his car, there was a bumper sticker on which was written “LE DEMOCRATE 2020”. Jane said, waving her tickets in the air, “Bernie is not a Democrat.” She volunteered for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, she said; this time, she is “more of a Bloomberg person”. Steyer, the Bloomberg billionaire, who has invested heavily in South Carolina, was also on his mind. “I don’t get a lot of mail these days,” she said with a smile, “but I can still count on Tom Steyer’s mail.”

Two friends in my early 30s who were descended from Charlotte, Xavier Jimenez, an IT worker, and Michael Zytkow, who works in a nonprofit gaming organization, told me that they had stepped over a Steyer triage sign on the way from the car to the auditorium. “I met Steyer two weeks ago,” said Zytkow. “My friend works for his campaign.” Zytkow ranked Steyer among the candidates, but Yang was his first choice. Jimenez said: “I mostly came for Chappelle.”

A man working in the boating industry said, “I didn’t even know it was politics until my boyfriend told me.” He had come to the living room with his wife, a fashion blogger. They were both in their forties, both white, and both supported Trump. They had also seen Chappelle the last time he was in town, and they were not sorry to learn that the event was a fundraiser for Yang. “I want someone to collect money for something they believe in,” said the man. “Some of our best friends in the world are uncompromising liberals.” He didn’t care about the ridicule against Trump, he said. “It’s hilarious. Who can’t go after the guy?” His wife said, “Sometimes he’s a jester.” Could Chappelle persuade them to support Yang instead? “We’re still open of spirit, “said the man,” but probably not. “

Dave Rogers, a seventy-one year old retired African American, greeted the crowd while waiting for his wife to arrive. Regarding Democratic candidates, he said, “I’m still debating who I’m going to deal with. I’m not even sure I can vote. They stole two elections from us in less than twenty years. He added, “The last time I tried to vote, the woman accused me of trying to vote twice. Hell, I don’t need to vote twice! Voting does not count anyway, “he continued,” with regard to the presidential elections. He was referring to the Electoral College. Who loved Rogers? “What’s the girl’s name? Pocahontas?” He meant Warren. “I like what she says. I don’t know too much about Tom, but I also like what he says.” Steyer had come to his house earlier today and Rogers had let his wife take care of it. “Was it Aristotle or Plato? One of them was talking about politics. He said,” Stay away from the beans. . “I said,” I’ll remember. “” Rogers hoped Chappelle would take over his “SNL” monologue from 2016. “I say, man, you have to stay away from beans. You don’t know how many people you influence by certain things you say. “

Humor has played a distinctive role in Yang’s unlikely campaign from the start. His first escape was probably his appearance a year ago on an extremely popular podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, a standing comedian who commands the worship of legions of fans – most of whom are white for the most, and many of whom are rubbing shoulders with political correctness. On the stump, Yang often jokes about American-Asian stereotypes, saying that “the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who loves math.” that he made disparaging remarks about Asians, Yang drew a lot of attention to defend him. “Shane,” he tweeted, “I prefer comedy that makes you think and doesn’t take cheap photos. But I am happy to sit down and speak with you if you wish. (Gillis said he had spoken with Yang, and has since texted him occasionally, to tell Yang, for example, that he “Crushed” in a debate.)

