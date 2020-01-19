advertisement

The sleepy border town of Tha Khaek in Laos is known for the “Loop”, a simple four-day motorcycle tour. We were here to borrow dirt bikes, find less traveled routes, and explore the historic Ho Chi Minh Trail for the next three weeks.

My travel companion Astried Huebner and I drove north along the Mek ong River and east towards Khounkham and admired the impressive karst landscape. The famous Konglor Cave, a spectacular 7.5 kilometer long river that flows through the mountains, is 65 kilometers south and cannot be missed.

In search of jungle trails, hydro workers pointed us to a narrow, deeply grooved trail near Thalang – Astried’s introduction to the terrain. After several falls, their gears could not be engaged, which led to a slight breakdown and a moment of self-doubt. I gave her my bike and pushed her four-kilometer steep climbs, rolled downhill, finally appeared in the apartments and pushed myself to the next village to a shop where I repaired the cable.

A barbecue waved, the cook grilled proudly maa– Dog – a delicacy. A look at Astried told me that the answer was in the chicken restaurant next door. At dinner, she said that if the Ho Chi Minh Path was like this, she wasn’t sure if she could go on. I assured her that the worst was over and I hoped I was right.

“Let’s go on,” she smiled the next morning and we went towards the Vietnam border. After repairing Astried’s first flat tire and having a spare tube in hand, we found our first section of the Ho Chi Minh Path, a network that was used by the North Vietnamese Army to help the US Army during the Vietnam War bypass. East Laos was exposed to Nixon’s undercover bombing testimony to gardens with shellfish.

We meandered through the jungle, climbed down, circled colossal karst outcrops, and passed occasional villages. The rainy season had drawn the streets with deep gorges, destroyed the bridge on the Xe Bangfai River and the current was too strong to cross. Upstream, a couple with a narrow shelter smiled and waved, and I knew that if I didn’t roll aboard, the trip was over. Without a word I rolled down the steep bank, got in, put my feet on the tunnels and held my breath. They paddled back to Astried and when she was safely across the street, she sat down with her saucer-sized eyes and said, “I thought you would come back and take my bike.”

An unsuitable asphalt road appeared like a scene from a movie, and we drove to the border town of Bua La Pha and stopped there pho, a sumptuous soup broth with meat and a plate of vegetables to stir in. The owner who heard our plans nodded and said, “Lots of rivers.”

The street suddenly ended on the outskirts of the city, so I asked a woman for directions. I ask women because if they don’t know, they say it while men point in random directions to protect the face. She pointed to the left and said turn right after the bridge – a loose expression referring to the width of a tire you are praying for will not break.

At a fork nearby, a man showed us straight ahead, a second to the right and a third to the left, as if to prove my theory. A fourth said he should “follow me” so we chased his dust and crossed rivers of varying widths and depths to the village of Khok.

A broad river hit us around the curve and we watched a motorcycle cross the strong current, stand in the thigh-deep water and the driver pushed the rest of the way. A crowd gathered and a man pointed upriver, where I tuned in, stopped halfway, up to my waist, and pushed over. Astried did the same and I dried the spark plug caps and held my breath until the motorcycles fired.

There were several junctions where the GPS, map, and Google Maps didn’t match, but we ended up coming out in Villabouly, a mining town characterized by lifted hills and deforestation, and I wondered what Ho Chi Minh was after hunting for resources would hold. We were told that although foreigners were rare, a group had recently gone through, as in “six months ago”.

We dodged potholes deep enough to swallow a truck and crossed a good road to Muang Phin to find a guest house. Accommodation is generally modern, clean, and most have hot water, a welcome refreshment after another dusty day.

National Highway No. 23 south of Salavan is clearly visible on the map – the GPS did not match. The rocky path was haunted by potholes and gorges and disappeared across the Xe Pouan River near the village of Tat Hai. Zigzag in soft sand, hard rock and mud that we expected 65 km, and then a sealed road magically appeared for the last few miles to Salavan.

Pick up Pique next week or go online to www.piquenewsmagazine.com to read part 2 of Tim's adventure in Laos next week.

