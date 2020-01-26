advertisement

Astried’s clutch cable was on the last strand. Fortunately we found a workshop and also a man who said he could help. The cable was short, so he tried to tamper with it, but the coupling didn’t snap. I tinkered with it to get it going while Astried found a store with a real cable. We hobbled past. The boys looked at the raw installation, chuckled and had the right cable installed in a few minutes.

I was annoyed and decided to go back to the first store. “Face” is very important in Asia. If you “lose face” it is over – you will be mocked and the situation will rarely be resolved. Smile, stay calm, be persistent and at some point things will happen.

I stood there patiently until the first mechanic decided to confirm and explained that his cable was too short, as I said from the beginning, and asked for a refund. I would pay for his work, but not the wrong part. His wife gave me a “smelly eye” while I smiled to protect my face, and I smiled and waited calmly until she reluctantly returned the money. And we were gone.

advertisement

After not seeing any foreigners for a week or more, we felt overwhelmed by the few dozen westerners we met in Tod Lo. We stayed long enough to hike a steep, muddy jungle path to Tad Soung, a 55-meter waterfall with endless views, before we made our way to the Bolaven plateau. Here we found that the rough roads of the past were paved to serve the hydroelectric power plant and the large agriculture that overtakes the traditional farms.

A stop at the remote Tayicseua waterfall with its thundering mist was the perfect way to stop tourists. We ended the day in Paksong, the coffee capital of the Bolaven plateau.

I refilled Astried’s brake fluid and asked the mechanic for chain lubrication. But then when he turned the wheel backwards, the sprocket flew off! Fortunately, her incredible breakdown continued and a new circlip could be installed to keep us going.

Pakse is the gateway to the popular 4,000 islands and a new tire awaited Astried in the dirt bike rental company’s second office. Installed, we drove north to Savannakhet to submit my Thai visa application and passport. We had a few days and shot blinds at farms east of town that surprised the villagers when we appeared in the fields and saw hardly any foreigners. Smiles and greetings from Sabai Dii were everywhere.

Visa in hand, we drove east again and watched civilization disappear and still hold onto our mantra – “follow the power lines” – which was great until they stopped. They finally returned and the village of Kengboum rose from the dust. We stopped at a family of four generations. They were shocked to see foreigners and the youngest who had never seen a white man, shouted in fear, and met the sarongs of laughing parents. We were treated with sun-dried beef, sticky rice and laughter.

If we hop along the route, we will finally reach Villabouly again and welcome a hot shower – perhaps the best of the trip. In the café I noticed a westerner at the ATM and asked if he knew the best way to Xai Bua Thong.

“Sorry,” he said, “I came by helicopter, I don’t know the streets.”

“Do you work for the mine?” I asked.

“No, US military. We have two teams in Laos looking for MIAs,” he replied.

I was amazed to learn that the U.S. military continued to search for fallen soldiers after all this time.

The best way forward was backwards and over the Xeno River. I have often asked for directions and we have been repeatedly told that it is not possible to cross the river. They stopped and asked a group of old men sitting under a tree. They smiled and pointed to a trail through the tall grass. On the river bank, 15 meters below, a raft was tied to a line across the river and a group of smiling children waved. We dismounted, rolled onto the raft, and the children, who were happy about their first western riders, wanted to demonstrate their English.

“Hellohowareyouwhatisyourname” comes out as a single word and I always answer in the same way: “Hello”, pause, “my name is Tim”, pause, “how are you?” Pause, “what’s your name?”

We wrestled on the other side with our motorcycles and found a narrow path towards Xai Bua Thong. Astried soon had another apartment, but a tuk-tuk magically appeared, loaded her bike and drove us to the next village. The new tube was installed in a few minutes, but her bike would not shift into gear. When the gear cover was removed, a loose spring was exposed and repositioned. If that had happened in the desert, we would have been doomed to fail.

We passed the tiny Xai Bua Thong and ended up in Mahaxai. Two restaurants ran out of food, but we found a third and a tasty one laab (finely chopped meat) and cold Lao beer to end another great day. However, it was bittersweet because we knew tomorrow would be the last day.

Back in Tha Khaek we were greeted like heroes. Mr. Leu from Wangwang Motorcycle Rental had the VIP room waiting for us with a view of the market and bragged about his 2,200 km off-road experience on his motorcycles!

For Part 1 of Tim’s Adventure, go to www.piquenewsmagazine, Jan.16.

advertisement