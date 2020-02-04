advertisement

In these politically tense times, it is more difficult to find someone who has no firm political opinion than you do. Australia has emerged from the past decade of turbulent liberal leadership, with confidence in its politicians, with unstable government to govern.

And while the so-called “Silent Australians” seem to be used to the political twist and resistance to changes that determine our political discourse, those who may have only had to watch one or two elections are completely exhausted.

In this respect, the attitude towards our most popular media for political debate is somewhat polarized. Young people in particular today either see people in one of two camps: those who religiously follow the questions and answers and those who do everything to avoid them.

Step Forward Hamish Macdonald, the newly anchored presenter and moderator of the show, will lead the show in the future. As many have pointed out, he has very large shoes to fill that were left behind by someone who eventually stood as a figurehead for the kind of accountability that many of Australia’s ruling right-wing politicians wanted to hold onto.

All of this, of course, is not to say that Tony Jones, snow-covered Kevin Rudd, skilfully mastered debates, public outrage, and heated political discourse over 12 years, during which no work was by far the most dynamic and dysfunctional period, the ever experienced in Australian politics. He has.

Q & A’s new moderator, @hamishNews, showed that it may be the best thing that has happened to ABC for years. Https://t.co/BCVfbrF2Mo

– The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) February 3, 2020

The last night was as close to a full-blown lynching as we have ever seen when the overt theories by climate-sensitive liberal senator Jim Molan outraged the audience and the rest of the panel alike. It quickly became clear that it would be a test of MacDonald’s ability to moderate the show with the decency and impartiality that we expect from ABC, and he passed it with flying colors.

Despite ScoMo and Molan’s greatest efforts, the landscape of Australian politics has shifted almost unrecognizable from Malcolm Turnbull’s last term as Prime Minister. The Abbots, Gillards, and Shortens are out, and those who supported them most have been banished to the Shadow Realm.

After the devastating bushfires in Australia and the subsequent debates about how the nation needs to revise its approach to environmental sustainability, every major Australian party is now in an identity crisis. Both now face the challenge of persuading voters to represent the group best suited to lead Australia into a sustainable, economically prosperous new future. For younger voters, many of whom are only in the voting age after rainfall has subsided for the past ten years, it’s a strange, confusing landscape to navigate.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Australia needs a new voice to lead younger voters through these increasingly confusing times – so that the bullshitters can only spit so much that everyone else can draw their attention and to create a platform Political participants can get to grips with the nation’s leaders through the new voters. If Macdonald can do that, he’ll be a mega star. And all signs indicate that he can.

In more of the bleak world of Australian politics, we’ve looked at the story of Bettina Ardnt, one of the loudest Australian men’s rights activists.

