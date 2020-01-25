advertisement

V&A has boosted Dundee’s economy by £ 21 million since opening 2018



According to new independent research, V&A Dundee had an economic impact of £ 75 million across Scotland in its first year after opening. The study, conducted by Ekosgen, found that visitors to

New major exhibit at Dundee University to welcome some of Canada’s most exciting artistic talent



Some of Canada’s most exciting artistic talent will be showcased in a major new exhibit at the University of Dundee. Becoming ambiguous: animated image of artists from Canada,

SeeDundee’s Big Weekend Giveaway is back – come in now!



Who remembers the SeeDundee Big Weekend Giveaway competition (2019 edition)? Places to eat. Where to drink. Places to stay. Incredible prices. Everything is free for a lucky winner. We had hundreds of

advertisement

V&A Dundee nominated for European Museum of the Year award



V&A Dundee has been nominated for one of the most prestigious cultural awards in the world. The first Scottish design museum has been selected for the European Museum of the Year award 2020.

advertisement