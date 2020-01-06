advertisement

Disney’s “The Lion King” rose to the top spot on Saturday night, while “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Avengers: Endgame” also had good results.

Disney dominated the Academy’s VFX bake-off on Saturday with five out of ten participants, but Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King” stole the show with the best presentation by three-time Oscar winner Rob Legato. In an entertaining way he promoted the breathtaking, artificial live-action aesthetic. The Disney franchise heavyweights “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Avengers: Endgame” also impressed with their state-of-the-art, high-octane work.

However, Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel” (purchased from Fox from Disney) fared surprisingly well thanks to Weta Digital’s impressive humanoid cyborg (Rosa Salazar). However, there is a lot of character competition from Weta’s resounding CG Human (the young Will Smith clone) in Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man”, Industrial Light & Magic’s innovative aging by Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” , and even the ambitious furry body replacement parts in Tom Hooper’s highly malicious “Cats” checkout bomb.

In fact, “Cats” was the wild card of the night, given the controversy surrounding Hooper’s call for VFX changes after release in a highly unusual display of perfectionism. Although the role brought out the CG character work pretty well (minus any updates), the presentation was very cumbersome. First, unlike the other competitors, there were no before / after comparisons, and VFX supervisor Phil Brennan was put in the uncomfortable position of explaining the nature of the changes.

“Visual effects are never done,” Brennan insisted, “and we had a director who was particularly interested in improving, improving, improving … There were no night and day changes, just refining . ” It was basically optimizations. “

Nevertheless, the 1,765 recordings (by Mill Film and MPC Film) touched every part of “Cats” that tried a unique human-cat hybrid that recorded Andrew Lloyd Webber songs live and created a CG-enhanced cat world. Nevertheless, the body replacement had to be brought to the point, while the eyes, mouths and hands that were involved in the work had to be preserved. “Each frame was compared to the original panel – how much,” added Brennan. “In order to fit perfectly into the live action, every nuance and every frown, every twitch, every smile and every frown had to be coordinated exactly. Basically, character capture had to be absolutely perfect, with at least 15 in one shot over thousands and thousands of performances. “

“The Irishman” focused on performance. ILM’s VFX supervisor Pablo Helman was at the forefront of marker-free aging with the help of new acquisition software and a special camera rig consisting of two infrared witness cameras connected to the production camera. “We didn’t recreate young versions of the actors as we remember, but new designs for younger versions of the characters,” he said. “It took two years to write a proprietary software called FLUX (which recorded textures and lights on the set). The result was a fully rendered CG mesh (based on the deformation). All achievements were achieved through 3D muscle simulation and blood flow, and (we) developed a library-related AI system, the Face Finder, that helped render. “

Legato followed Helman with a funny impression of Pesci and also joked that Donald Glover’s Simba had to be aged (“He wasn’t interested in points on his face”). But he expertly summed up the live-action mood and the importance of photo-realistic aesthetics: “We visualized the film while filming … with every tool you would use for a live-action set.”

MPC has vastly improved its animation game, and it hasn’t hurt that legendary cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, as part of the live action crew, shot a cross between a nature doctor and “Lawrence of Arabia”. Legato added: “Every element in this frame is not real, but it is real because it looks like it was created by the MPC pipeline. “

Weta has made significant strides in humanizing his characters on both “Gemini Man” and “Alita”. The 23-year-old version of Smith benefited from a procedural pore distribution system and two types of skin staining. In the meantime, “Alita” created a CG model for actors and a character model for the first time to convey all the nuances and idiosyncrasies of Salazar. Alita also showed a doll-like body with 8,000 different pieces of rigid geometry and a warrior body with a more organic construction.

The back-off also revealed insights into the creation of two year-end publications: J.J. Abram’s “Skywalker” finale and Sam Mendes’ single-shot thriller “1917” from World War I, staged by legendary cameraman Roger Deakins. “The 1,900 shots cover all aspects of the visual effects spectrum, with significant practical elements,” said Roger Guyett, Skywalker’s VFX supervisor. “And in the rich tradition of the Star Wars franchise, we also had the chance to develop innovations.

“One of the challenges was how we wanted to involve Princess Leia (the late Carrie Fisher) in the story,” added Guyett. “Ultimately, we built her performance by combining previously recorded live action elements of her face with digital hair, bodies, and costumes. The creature team designed and built a variety of practical characters more than any other Star Wars film, including the tiny doll Babu with an animatronic head, hundreds of Akis dancing in the desert, the new unicycle droid DO, the Ewoks and more. There have also been many collaborations between practical and digital approaches and also fully digital creatures, including the equine orbak, palpatine and the vexis snake.

“On the digital side,” said Guyett, “a new pipeline has been written for us to create more photo-realistic environments.” The Battle of Exegol required a lot of animation and simulation to deal with more than 1,000 star destroyers and 16,000 galaxy ships in battle. “

Although the VFX work on “1917” was supportive, it could receive a surprising nomination due to the unique collaboration in merging the sequences as a continuous recording. In addition, numerous improvements have been made to VFX and special effects. The nightly chase in the village included pyro effects from a burning church and a selection of specialized magnesium torches that moved over 170 feet every 22 seconds. And the rigorous long-distance running also included pyro effects.

“The special effects and visual effects played an essential role in continuously tracking our characters on their epic journey through the battlefields of World War I,” said Guillaume Rocheron, production VFX supervisor.

