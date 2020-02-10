advertisement

MANCHESTER, N.H. – If Joe Biden had time to speak to each voter in turn, he might be able to make his way back to the top of this presidential race.

If the former vice president can’t do it in a small place like New Hampshire, he’s done.

advertisement

The weekend before Tuesday’s kick-off in New Hampshire, I saw Biden emerge from a day of crisis talks with strategists to deliver a carefully crafted speech about a teleprompter to a crowd in a downtown Manchester theater. He shot screenplays for Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who knocked him out in Iowa, and for Donald Trump, the acting Republican. He cited his family’s tragedies and a lifetime of perseverance – which he misunderstood twice as “preserved”.

It wasn’t until late in the speech when Biden walked away from the prompt and spoke emotionally about the need to “take America back and move on” when I heard the hiss of his once reliable oratorial fastball.

Former Vice President Joe Biden fights for the President at the Rex Theater in Manchester, N.H., Saturday February 8, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Modesti)

Only after the speech, when he was working on the leash, did I feel the fundamental charm and decency that makes it so bitterly sweet to have to compete against the 77-year-old who won the democratic nomination.

The opportunity to get a close-up look at Biden was a reminder of why the half-century tradition of voting with competitions in Iowa and New Hampshire for the party’s nominations for the presidency is valuable to Caucuse’s debacle on the vote count.

For this reason, I go to New Hampshire every four years with a group of sports journalist friends and their families from across the country for a few days before the vote on Tuesday.

Without reporter credentials or campaign affiliations, we pounce on candidates’ events in a state whose population is equal to that of San Diego, listen to their appeals, and make a decisive effort to weigh up their handshakes.

Since 1988 we have shaken hands with more than 50 candidates, including President George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at a rally for the presidential campaign at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, N.H. on February 9, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Modesti)

Trump, the man of the people, didn’t really want to get to know each other and didn’t give a handshake when we saw him at a rally in the Manchester Hockey Arena in 2016.

Speaking of President 45: It must have been coincidence that the best handshakes over the years are Trump’s opponents John McCain, Mitt Romney and Hillary Clinton (all stopped, aimed at you, wanted to talk) and the worst Trump allies, Rudy Giuliani and Newt were Gingrich (no stop, eye contact or conversation).

The fact that voters often have better access to candidates than reporters at campaign events was underlined when I reported on politics for this newspaper for three years. At a Sanders rally at Long Beach City College last August, my seat at the press table didn’t look at the speaker.

This was the first opportunity for me and my friends to see Biden, whose presidential elections ended in 1988 and 2008 before the first in the nation.

His creaking appearance showed us why voters in Iowa saw him despite Biden leading the National Democratic polls, and sent him to a surprisingly weak fourth place last week behind Buttigieg, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and just ahead of Amy Klobuchar.

Taking part in a rally the next day through the hyperkinetic and quick-witted Warren, who is also in his seventies, made Biden look ancient.

Former governor of Masachussett, Bill Weld, is fighting for the Republican President’s nomination at Unitarian Universalist Church in Manchester, NH, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at an event hosted by Vote Common Good, a religious group that opposes President Trumps Re pronounces election. (Photo by Kevin Modesti)

But Biden face to face could keep his chances. He’s up there with McCain, Romney, and some Clinton.

When one of my friends called Biden her sister’s name, he exclaimed: “She saved my life!” The sister was the rescue nurse who drove Biden to a brain aneurysm operation in a four-hour ambulance in 1988. Biden took my friend and her daughter backstage at the Rex Theater in Manchester and had their sister call her so he could speak to her straight away.

Biden let me videotape him and deliver a personal pitch to vote for a friend of mine who couldn’t make it to New Hampshire this year. I wouldn’t have asked Bernie Sanders for it.

For a visitor from California, the New Hampshire elementary school is always fascinating. Campaigns run in television studios at home. Here they are done in the flesh. You can literally get a feel for the famous tactile biden.

It would be reasonable if the pressure to reorganize the nomination process resulted in the dime store in Iowa and New Hampshire losing its leadership positions, just as seasoned retail politicians like Biden are waning.

In this case, however, we would lose something: the chance to look our potential president in the eye.

It should be preserved.

Kevin Modesti is a sports journalist for this and other Southern California News Group newspapers, as well as a former policy reporter and editor.

advertisement