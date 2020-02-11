advertisement

The snow is white. Many of the houses are white. The majority of people are white; it is the third whitest state in the union. New Hampshire, especially in winter, is extremely white, unavoidable.

The only non-white person I saw at Newport’s Salt Hill Pub was one of Elizabeth Warren’s press officers. The Salt Hill Pub was a stop in between events – not on the calendar, a late addition shared with some members of the media. People ate quesadillas or chicken wings in plastic baskets covered with grid paper while they waited for Warren: straight couples with young children, older participants wearing cable knit sweaters, lots of beards, going from blond to white.

Those in the know were told that Warren would arrive at four in the afternoon. She came in at 4:05 a.m. wearing a long red cardigan. “Exactly three years ago this weekend, Mitch McConnell tried to throw me out of the floor for reading a letter from Coretta Scott King,” said Warren. On February 7, 2017, during Senate confirmation hearings on the appointment of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, Warren read a letter that King had written three decades earlier on the racism of Sessions. At the instigation of Senate majority leader McConnell, the Republican majority voted to arrest Warren on the grounds that it questioned the reputation of a senator. Later, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon was able to finish reading the letter for the record.

The incident is best remembered for a remark McConnell made: “She was warned. We gave him an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted. The phrase became a hashtag, a T-shirt, and even the title of a Chelsea Clinton children’s book. Invoking it at the Salt Hill Pub allowed Warren to pivot on the subject of her gender, or rather on the question of so-called eligibility – which seems to be linked to the question of why Warren fell behind in the polls lately. “What’s interesting to me,” said Warren, “do people ask,” Can a woman win? “… The world has changed since 2016 …. Do you remember what happened the day after its inauguration?” Warren was referring to Trump and the March of Women, which “continues”. The figures, she said, show that women beat men in competitive elections. “In the 1960s, they said we couldn’t elect a Catholic, and the Democratic Party appointed a Catholic anyway. In 2008, they said that we could not elect a black man, and the Democratic Party appointed a black man anyway. Will the Democratic Party appoint a woman in 2020, to give American voters a chance to redefine “electability” once again? That’s the question she asked, but not in so many words.

One of his campaign staff reported that it was time to leave. Warren begged to be able to answer questions and was granted permission to answer two. The routine seemed both well repeated and sincere: Warren loves answering questions. First, an older man, dressed in a collarless shirt, a tweed waistcoat and tartan pants, had more of a comment than a question. “I don’t think it is a woman who cannot be elected,” he said. “It was because something happened in the electorate.” Warren responded with a spark of gratitude. “I think a country that elects Donald Trump is a country that has serious problems,” she said. “It’s not like we’re on the right track, and then Donald Trump was elected. It is a feeling that something is not working, and it has been going on for decades. What does not work is the economy, which favors societies and billionaires and drives tens of millions more into poverty, and a government that facilitates this growing inequality and injustice.

“It is this disillusionment that goes deeper and deeper, that the government simply does not work for the people,” continued Warren. “It’s not just an economy that doesn’t work, it’s a democracy that doesn’t work… What Donald Trump did is he took a democracy that was already in trouble and made it worse – and it’s also an opportunity. ”It’s an opportunity to rebuild the country, introduce free college and universal health care, and write off most student debts.

Despite the prior agreement with his collaborator, Warren answered a third question from Abigail Kier, health care administrator and volunteer city councilor in Claremont, a city close to 14,000 inhabitants. Kier was there with her husband, Matt, a chemistry doctoral student at Dartmouth, and their two-year-old son Curtis. She asked about Warren’s plans for rural communities. Warren acted as if she had been waiting for this question all her life. “What I liked about being able to run in the presidential elections was that I was able to go out and learn things,” she said. She learned, for example, that keeping rural hospitals open is the most important element in keeping people living in rural communities, and that the availability of high-speed Internet is essential to create economic opportunities in rural areas. . And she also became increasingly convinced that her proposed 2% wealth tax, which would create federal funds for essential services such as daycare and schools, would go a long way to making rural communities more vibrant. Canceling student debt would also help, as it would free people from the need to stay near higher-paying jobs in big cities and allow those in rural areas to return home.

The fourth, entirely bonus, question came from Birdie, the four-year-old daughter of local activist and Senate candidate Jenn Alford-Teaster, who hosted the event. “When it’s over, do you know you’re supposed to get in the car?” Asked Birdie. This seemingly unplanned question was Warren’s perfect signal to get into a car that would take him to Lebanon, where she would organize her second big rally of the day.

Kier and Alford-Teaster told me that they had publicly endorsed Warren. “Warren has always been here,” said Alford-Teaster. “She has small working groups. She really knows what she is talking about. And she is the only one who regularly answers the call. Most primary candidates, apparently, do not show up for intermediate events at roadside restaurants – although in the last days before elementary school, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet also stopped at proximity.

The democratic-primary process has existed more or less in its current form for less than half a century, or just long enough for Party members to imagine no other way of selecting a candidate. The process lends itself to a particular type of coverage. Journalists approach the primaries the way they approach sport: by making predictions, by following the alleged winners and by proving their courage by changing tracks, nimbly, in time. When polls and conventional wisdom predict that a candidate is likely to win, this generates more coverage, which puts its own pressure on polls and conventional wisdom, which in turn fuels coverage. This type of reporting on horse racing is a common practice, and yet it is also normal for voters to disparage it and yearn for an alternative. A preferred alternative, it is generally accepted, would be to focus on the candidates’ problems rather than on the dynamics of the race. It is a more complicated proposition than it seems.

