WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Iran has been working to thwart efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, and accused the Iranian regime of working with the Taliban.

“There is one aspect of this (Afghanistan) conflict that deserves more attention,” Pompeo said at the opening remarks at a State Department press conference. “And that is the involvement of the Islamic Republic of Iran there.”

“Iran has refused to join the regional and international consensus on peace and is, in fact, actively working to undermine the peace process by continuing its long-standing global effort to support militant groups there.”

Without detailing specific cases or giving evidence, he went on to link the Iranian government to the Taliban, which is involved in peace negotiations with the US.

“Most know about Iran’s proxy networks in the Arab world, but the regime also has a relationship with the Taliban and related groups … Taliban entanglement in Iran’s dirty work will only damage the peace process in Afghanistan.”

Among other groups he said were working with Iran, Pompeo cited the Haqqani network, a Taliban move that has been implicated in a number of attacks on US troops in the region.

The insurgents suspected to be from the Haqqani network appeared before the media at the headquarters of Afghanistan’s National Security Directorate (NDS) in Kabul on May 30, 2013.

Following the strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the US had said that Iran, with its leading operations, was plotting attacks that could lead to the deaths of many Americans.

Soleiman, who commanded the elite Quds force, was responsible for building Tehran’s proxy armies network throughout the Middle East. He was a key figure in orchestrating Iran’s long campaign to expel US forces from Iraq. He was a national hero to many Iranians, but was considered a dangerous villain by Western governments opposed to the arch-influence of Iran crossing the Levant and the Gulf region.

Asked about the specifics of the threat of Soleimani’s organization and how close any attack from Iran might have been, Pompeo said only that a number of factors led Americans to strike, including “Soleimani’s terrorist campaign in the region”.

He said the planned attacks by Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike last week, could have led to “the deaths of many more Americans”, and referred to the recent killing of a US contractor as a “decision bad “especially by America’s enemies.

In this snapshot taken on January 23, 2018, an American Air Force MQ-9 Reaper landing at Kandahar Air base in Afghanistan.

He said Iranian claims that Soleiman was in Iraq on a diplomatic mission were false.

“Is there any story that would show that it was far from possible that this gentleman, this great diplomat – Qassem Soleimani – had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of ​​carrying out a peace mission? We know that was not true. “

Pompeo held Soleiman responsible for the December 27 rocket attack on Iraq in which the US civilian contractor was killed. About 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq, where there has been a US military presence since the fall of Saddam Hussein.

Syrian army member convenes in central Saadallah al-Jabiri Square in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on January 7, 2020, to mourn and condemn the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (portrait), and nine others in a US air strike on Baghdad.

“He was continuing the terrorist campaign in the region. We know what happened … in December, leading to the death of an American. So, if you are looking unsympathetic, you should look no further than the days leading up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani, ”Pompeo said.

“And then in addition you have what we can clearly see as you continue efforts on behalf of this terrorist to create a network of campaign activities that would potentially lead to the deaths of many more Americans,” he added. “It was the right decision, we got it right.”

Suddenly @JZarif cares about Persian culture. No one has harmed Persian culture more than the Islamic Republic – disregard for Cyrus and holidays like Nowruz, the ban on dancing and the end of religious tolerance. The Iranian regime has polluted everything Iran considers dear.

– Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 7, 2020

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s recent tweeting about the possibility of targeting Iranian cultural sites in an attack on any Iranian retaliation, Pompeo said the US would abide by the laws of war.

Trump administration officials are due to provide a classified briefing on developments in Iraq and Iran on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to congressional leaders and Republican and Democratic leaders of intelligence committees, House aides said. Administration officials will provide another briefing to US senators on Wednesday.

