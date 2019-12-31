advertisement

Buildings

31 December 2019 Nexus Media

advertisement

Originally published by Nexus Media.

From Josh Landis

“Many people are just sold out and are leaving.”

Calinda Crowe, deep in the overflow of the river that pulled her here two decades ago, looked over her land and imagined the future. She didn’t like what she saw.

“This wakes you up,” she said, gesturing toward the water that immersed everything except the concrete foundation of her raised house. “It makes you upset, you know, because it’s supposed to be” Dream Home “stuff. Not with this.”

Crowe bought her house near Pearl River in Mississippi 17 years ago because of the proximity to the wilderness and the breathtaking view. Because there are no buildings on its borders in the north, the wetlands and the river feel like extensions to its property.

But she says that if she then knew what she knows now, she would not have bought it. She understood the risks of hurricanes and floods caused by flooding, but she did not anticipate the continuing flooding of water that could even cause a hint of the Gulf of Mexico.

Unfortunately, her house has become more difficult to sell. According to an analysis by Nexus Media in collaboration with CityLab, Crowe lives in a region in southwestern Mississippi, including Bay St. Louis, which has suffered one of the most dramatic losses in real estate in floods in the United States. The city, with 13,000 residents, lost more than $ 122 million in valuation for real estate due to the effects of flooding. While that is a smaller total than coastal areas such as Jacksonville, Florida; or Charleston, South Carolina; the losses in Bay St. Louis probably hurt more in relative financial terms, since the average home value in Bay St. Louis is only $ 136,700.

The coverage of damage to real estate along the coast was often aimed at losses with a high dollar, often in the vicinity of large cities. To explore the nuances of property values ​​and coastal flooding, Nexus Media News has developed a tool that identifies where people have felt the most about flooding based on research by First Street Foundation. The tool shows the ratio between flood losses and median home value in each of the areas studied. It describes that places have taken the biggest hit in relation to the value of their homes.

Some of the largest relative losses are in smaller communities with lesser-known coastal zip codes. One reason for this dynamic is that areas with smaller housing stocks may find it more difficult to attract developers to invest in new construction when flood effects make it difficult to predict future values. Another reason is that flood insurance costs for modest homeowners represent a large part of their annual home budget, making them more likely to buy homes outside of flood prone areas.

Research by the First Street Foundation found that floods erased nearly $ 16 billion worth of real estate increases in coastal areas from Maine to Texas between 2005 and 2017. In other words, were it not for flooding, coastal features would be worth $ 16 billion more. (Researchers calculated no losses in Louisiana because of the complexity of the coastal plain and the high degree of coastal technology in the state.)

But a further investigation by Bay St. Louis shows that not all properties lose the same value. Ironically, in a place that is constantly threatened by the water, it is the properties directly on the water that most demand seems to – obscuring the greater reality of struggling properties in the area.

Jason Chiniche, an engineer who helps homeowners navigate the complexity of building in an extreme flood zone, said he would not have predicted the demand given the flood risks.

“You would think it would be a distraction, but this area is the fastest growing area in Hancock County,” he said. “Probably along the entire coast (from Mississippi).” He said new homes with water views could go for $ 400,000 or more – multiple times the average in this area.

Amy Wood, a real estate agent who has been selling houses on the Mississippi coast for decades, said she was pleasantly surprised by the continuing demand. She said buyers are even crashing deposits while hurricanes are forming in the Atlantic.

“Years ago you would never sell a house during the hurricane season, and now people don’t seem to care,” she said.

People don’t care, but they have sufficient confidence in the strict building regulations and government-supported insurance policies that the risks of mother nature seem manageable. Buyers are willing to endure continued flooding if they can buy a house with a view of the water.

When asked if climate change or sea level rise ever pops up in her conversations with homebuyers, Wood said: “No, not really. Not in my world. It has not produced any of my customers.” high speed in the coming years.

After Katrina devastated much of the Gulf Coast, the future of Bay St. Louis was first uncertain. But then an explosion of construction projects followed, supported by insurance policies supported by taxpayers. The insurance guarantee has given banks, mortgage companies and homeowners reason to build in a region that is extremely vulnerable to flooding.

The boom of construction coincided with a revitalization of downtown Bay St. Louis, which now regards itself as a more relaxed version of New Orleans. A line of lively bars and restaurants overlook a waterfront promenade, built on a huge flood barrier after Katrina. Every year the city organizes its own Mardi Gras parade and advertises campaigns with music that evokes the soundtrack of the Crescent City.

“I think we’ve been long enough for people to get closer to the water now,” she said, adding that the mayor is happy to say that water has put the city in a mess during Hurricane Katrina, but that water is the city now, because people are attracted to the beach.

This corner of Hancock County has so far been spared another major hurricane, but ongoing flooding is still a problem. Janyne Crapeau, owner of the Turtle Landing Bar and Grill, said her property is often under water. The constant flood means a loss of income.

“Often when the parking lot is flooded, people who were planning to come here just keep going. We are on a scenic highway. They don’t want to drive into a muddy parking lot, “she said.

She has offered the company for sale. Crapeau says the bar has a loyal customer base that a new owner can inherit, but she warns potential buyers that frequent flooding is associated with the territory. She doesn’t think she can sell it to anyone in the area.

“Many people are just sold out and are leaving,” she said. “They no longer want to tolerate (the floods).”

Tim Blackwell is one of those who chose to leave. He said his former insurance company refused to pay for repairs that were needed after the last flood they had endured. The company then stopped its policy. Then Blackwell and his wife decided to move.

“I contacted a broker and he said,” No one is going to buy this, “said Blackwell. He said that since the tax bill for the year was more than the property was worth, he and his wife could do little else but run away.

“Out of pocket, we probably lost half a million dollars, with what we paid for the house and the home and the improvements and all the things we did,” he said. “We have nothing.” He said the whole affair was heartbreaking.

“We really enjoyed it. We would stay here until we died, “he said. “I had plans to be buried nearby.”

Blackwell is not the only one feeling the pain. Jeremy Porter, a data consultant for First Street Foundation, said that although frequent flooding costs homeowners, they are not the only ones paying a price.

“Everyone experiences flooding in one way or another, whether it is commuting, closed roads, closed schools, whatever it is, it has consequences for the entire community.”

Calinda Crowe said she will live with regular floods for the time being because, despite the nightmares, there are days when hers is still a dream home.

“I love it. I love it,” she said, looking at the receding waters. “I wish it were different. What are you doing?”

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Nexus Media A syndicated news line about climate, energy, policy, art and culture.









advertisement