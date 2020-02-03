advertisement

MPs can be given more power, they can stop voting on Monday and Friday, and there may be a two-chamber chamber to compliment the work of the Commons, says Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the head of government government, and the one who is leading the charge of modernizing the House in this minority Parliament.

Mr Lamoureux (Winnipeg North, Man.) Told The Hill Times that, although hyper-partisanship typically dominates parliamentary work and policy-making in the Minority Parliament, he is optimistic all political parties can work together to achieve a common ground. He said he was confident he would be able to get the majority of MPs needed to make changes to House rules, known as standing orders. Mr Lamoureux, who won four federal elections, argued that chances are better in the minority parliament for such a breakthrough than in a majority government because opposition parties are not so suspect of a strategic advantage . Also, he said, no one knows the timing of the next election or who will form the government behind it, which now makes it a good time to work on these House reform issues. Mr Lamoureux argued that no political party has the numbers in the House to get any bill without the support of other parties, and that the proposed changes would only be useful to particular MPs, not any party.

“There is an opportunity for us to work with people from all political parties,” Mr. Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to Head of Government House Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.). “In a minority situation, I see this as positive because then people are a little more calm because they understand that no party can make it happen, it will have to be done with a consensus. So, I think that, in and of itself, is a good incentive for individuals who really care about how things develop in the House of Commons in terms of the rules to join and see if we can have some changes.

Mr. Lamoureux said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) And Mr. Rodriguez are aware of his ideas, in general terms, and are supportive of starting a dialogue with his colleagues.

Last May, then-Montreal Liberal MP Frank Baylis introduced a private member’s motion containing various ideas for House reform, including those Mr Lamoureux is working on, but he was unsuccessful in taking approved measures before the House was erected in June. At the time, Mr Lamoureux told The Hill Times that he would seek Mr Baylis’ parliamentary reforms if he were re-elected.

And in 2017, then-House Speaker Bardish Chagger (Waterloo, Ont.) Introduced some controversial measures for parliamentary reform, but most withdrew after opposition parties vehemently opposed the proposed changes and stalled filibusters. ‘prevent them. Some of the proposed measures included holding a weekly PM question period, limiting MPs’ speeches to standing committees to only 10 minutes, testing electronic voting and abandoning half-day sittings in the House.

The chamber adjourned in June and returned last week to resume its first full session after the October federal election. The Liberals, who were downgraded from the majority to a minority government after last fall’s election, now have 157 seats; conservatives hold 121 seats; The Québécois block holds 32 seats; The NDP has 24 seats; The Greens have three seats; and there is an Independent. Liberals will need the support of at least one other political party to implement their legislative agenda, which will include passing their federal budget, implementing the CUSMA bill, combating climate change, making it permanent. of lowering middle-class taxes, promoting the sale of electric cars, and increasing child benefit in Canada, among others.

Mr Lamoureux did not share further specific details on possible changes to the Sustainable Orders because he said he wants to consult with other parties first. But, he said, based on his past conversations with MPs in the last Parliament, there is considerable support in all groups for these changes broadly. About two-thirds of the current MPs now have more than one period of experience under their belts, meaning that most MPs have a good hand in the internal workings of the House’s internal arc procedure and they know that changes are needed, he said.

As a starting point, Mr Lamoureux said he would start informal talks with MPs to find common ground in three or four key areas. He will also approach the House Rules and Procedures Committee to discuss these issues.

Mr Lamoureux said a number of MPs from all parties representing movements from different regions of the country especially on both the coasts and the furthest regions of the North, who can spend 15 to 20 hours a week traveling to and from Ottawa. He said if all parties would agree not to vote Monday and Friday, these deputies would use that considerable time to do their constituencies.

As for the idea of ​​creating a second House, Mr Lamoureux said there is a limited time in the House for MPs to debate and discuss everything, and that a second House would allow MPs to continue debating some government bills. , private member bills, and e-petitions. If MPs decided to adopt this idea, Canada would be in one of the few other parliamentary democracies, such as the US and Australia, where the Double Chambers are already in use. He said that since the Block Center is undergoing a massive renovation, now is the time to make a decision on whether Canada wants a Double Chamber or not.

“So having a Double Chamber, or a Second Chamber debate, allows us to be able to consider a wide, wide range of different types of issues that MPs or the public individually may want to for us to speak, “Mr. . Lamoureux.

“It is important that MPs take the opportunity to discuss it with their colleagues, and hopefully we will see committees like the House Rules and Procedures and House leadership teams, and then begin to look at the issue in a more timely manner. tangible. “

Mr Lamoureux said he also had some ideas about empowering backbone MPs, but declined to share those plans before discussing them with his colleagues.

The house usually sits for 25 weeks, or 125 days, a year, and usually in two blocks a week to three weeks with breaks in between. The house usually makes a three-month summer break and a one-month Christmas break. The House does not sit on weekends and most MPs usually return to their Thursday night or Friday afternoon moves.

Two-year Liberal MP Ken McDonald (Avalon, N.L.) told The Hill Times that he spends about 15 hours each week commuting between Ottawa and riding Newfoundland and Labrador. He said making matters more complicated is the time difference between the two provinces. Newfoundland and Labrador is 90 minutes ahead of Ottawa. Using the example of his most recent trip, he said he woke up at 3 a.m., which was 1:30 a.m. in Ottawa, to catch a 5 a.m. flight from St. John, and from 6 p.m. in Ottawa, he was “beaten” after he had already done “longer than a day’s work”. Similarly, when he returns to Newfoundland on Thursday or Friday, he sometimes arrives around midnight at the airport, and from 1 at home to home.

When the House sits down, he said he arrives in Ottawa on Sunday evenings if there is a vote on Monday. If there is a guarantee that there will be no votes on Monday and Friday, he said he can make better use of that time in his riding.

“I enjoy being at home dealing with my constituents on various issues,” Mr. McDonald. “Because when you’re here, you’ve moved away from them. They can, yes, they can still talk to your office and get a call again. But there’s nothing better than face-to-face conversations.”

Five-year-old Conservative MP Bruce Stanton (Simcoe North, Ont.), Who is also deputy speaker of the House, said he is aware of reform ideas, in general terms, and acknowledged the importance of streamlining the procedure. house. He said he has written some thoughts in support of the Double Chambers and said he wants to wait and see what Mr Lamoureux has in mind. Mr Stanton declined to say how many of his colleagues are in support of the reforms, saying it was not measured in any objective way and that much depended on specific ideas.

“Really hard to tell,” Mr. Stanton. “I don’t think it’s ever really measured.”

Three-year-old Green MP and Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.) said she agrees with Mr. Lamoureux’s ideas and would like to propose some of her changes as well. She said she would support the idea of ​​having no votes on Mondays and Fridays, but would also suggest that the House actually sit for five-and-a-half working weeks and also sit for three-week or four-week stretches. in order to accommodate MPs representing distant movements across the country. She said it makes more sense for taxpayers and would be better for the environment if MPs didn’t have to fly to and from Ottawa so often in a year.

“The reality is, I think in 2020, we need to reduce how much we are flying, and that will save taxpayers a lot of money and I think we will be more productive,” Ms. May. “There’s also a charge for the health of the person who flies every weekend and you’re always tired because you’re three hours out of sync. You’re always on a plane. If you’re an MP from British Columbia, you’re always always living.”

Ms May said when she goes to her Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C., riding Friday, she arrives at midnight and returns again on Sundays around 1 p.m.

Ms May said she also supports the idea of ​​a double chamber adding that when Mr. Lamoureux talks to her about reform ideas, she will propose some of the changes and ideas that MPs have worked on in the last Parliament as well.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.) said he will be able to offer a definitive opinion on Mr. Lamoureux’s ideas after seeing them in concrete form. But in general, he said he is in favor of parliamentary reforms. He suggested that one way of predicting the timing of the vote is for them to be after the question period when all the deputies are present in the House. Having a second debate chamber, he said, in general, he is against the idea because the Second House would simply be a forum to express the opinion of a person without decision-making power.

“So it is just a way to let MPs speak without any decision-making power,” Mr. Julian. “And so that kind of fact takes away power from a Member of Parliament.”

