KULIACAN – The daughter of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman married another offspring of a drug empire at a boasting ceremony held at Sinaloa Culiacan State Capital Cathedral, Mexican media reported in a remarkable new performance. of her family.

Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman married Edgar Cazares, grandson of Blanca Margarita Cazares, the Mexican newspaper Reforma reported Saturday, in the heart of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

The wedding took place on January 25, Reforma said. Photos and videos, including displays of a popular Mexican band and singer, fireworks and yellow tape around the cathedral, were shared on social media.

A source in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kuliacan, confirmed that the wedding happened, but declined to give details. The forum could not be reached for comment.

Bullying citizens living and working near the cathedral told Reuters on Saturday they had spotted an extravagant marriage even though they had no idea who the couple was.

“The church is for everyone,” said Sofia, who declined to give her surname. “But the church should not give privileges to anyone.” Others agreed. “With money, you can close any building here,” Francesca added. “It’s unfair.”

Blanca Margarita Cazares was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2007 for her “sophisticated money laundering device” and links to Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia and Victor Emilio Cazares of Sinaloa Cartel.

Reuters could not determine the charges against the couple.

Sinaloa Cartel has maintained a strong grip on the drug trade even though “El Chapo” is serving a life in prison in the United States; the business has moved steadily under the leadership of his sons and their associates.

Hundreds of heavily armed members of the Sinaloa Cartel, with guns in flames, kidnapped the modern city of about a million people last year after son Ovidio was arrested. Within hours, he was released.

Meanwhile, his daughter has capitalized on his legacy with the launch of the El Chapo 701 brand last year. In January, she diversified the brand’s business line from fashion to beverage with the release of an “El Chapo” beer.

The brand got its name when Forbes named her father the world’s richest person in 2009 in 2009, valuing his net worth at $ 1 billion.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher in Mexico City; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

