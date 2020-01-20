advertisement

In almost every year of entertainment there are almost always fantastic artists we lose. It’s part of the world’s cyclicality, and we honored some of them during the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday evening. The In Memoriam segment is almost always one of the strongest parts of a large award ceremony – and this is the first of the calendar year, as the Golden Globes usually don’t offer such a segment.

Who did the SAG Awards choose to highlight in their segment tonight? Luke Perry, Robert Blanche, Russi Taylor, Bill Macy, Dick Miller, Shelley Morrison, Seymour Cassel, Arte Johnson, Katherine Helmond, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Rip Torn, Brian Tarantina, Buck Henry, Peter Mayhew, Danny Aiello, Rutger Hauer Robert Forster, Valerie Harper, Rene Auberjonois, John Witherspoon, Doris Day, Albert Finney and Peter Fonda were among the names mentioned this evening. More names were mentioned throughout the segment.

Was there a few little things in the whole package? Certainly in the minds of some – this is an opportunity where it always feels. However, we believe that the Screen Actors Guild has done a great job of recognizing actors from a variety of different talents and also from different eras. Actors like Fonda and Day have been part of this community for generations. In the meantime, others like Boyce were taken away from us much too early. Ultimately, the most important thing is that they have an impact on the people around them. They will be remembered by some as great artists, but in the world of SAG Awards they are seen as people, friends and colleagues.

We really appreciated the way the actors were honored tonight – it was respectful and friendly and it ensured that everyone involved received their appropriate recognition. It’s not often easy in a show like this.

