MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY, Pa. – The tragic death of Kobe Bryant has shocked fans around the country and around the world.

At the Misericordia University in Luzerne County, students grew up how the NBA star dominated the field.

“I had no words because I saw him play in Philadelphia and he was actually one of the greatest basketball players to ever live and at the age of 41 it is tragic. Frankly, loss,” said John Giangrieco, a student at Misericordia. university.

For his professional career, Bryant was a star at the Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia.

In 1996, he led his team to a PIAA state title and defeated the Scranton Knights along the way.

Will Chandler, men’s basketball coach of Misericordia, played for the knights and remembers that game well.

“I was excited. I was 15 years old and I didn’t know any better. I’m going to close this guy. I didn’t know who he was and that was it and it was. We are all excited. Our entire team was excited to Lower Merion to play, win or lose We reached the second round of states and we played the best player in the country He was a murderer on the field and that is what I am trying to teach my boys to this day and that’s how I wanted to play, “said Coach Chandler.

Some said there is a lesson to be learned in the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

“I think it’s something that should motivate people too, because I think Kobe is probably the first person who wants everyone to just keep doing what they do and make it even harder, because that’s what he did,” Antonio said Whyte, a Misericordia University student.

