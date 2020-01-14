advertisement

Most people with reasonable knowledge of American football will tell you that a lot has changed when Tony Romo named the time for his quarterback career and took a position in CBS’s comment box.

Just three years after the first game, where he was a color commentator, he was credited with changing the way people watch the sport on their TVs, almost predicting what will happen next , From his very first game, he immediately went viral for his self-confidence and his nous in front of the microphone.

Suffice it to say that many soccer fans remember the first time they saw the former Dallas Cowboy calling a game, and many fans of other sports now wish they had a Romo-like figure they were for could claim themselves.

Now, barely three years after putting on headphones for the first time, the four-time Pro Bowler could become the highest paid sportscaster in history. From the United States it is reported that he will receive an offer from sports giant ESPN. Join her commentary team for the next three seasons.

According to Front Office Sports, he then earns between $ 10 and $ 14 million a season – more than twice as much as now and millions more than Troy Aikman – Fox ‘chief analyst. This would easily make him the highest paid sportscaster in TV history.

Not bad for three years one day a week, right?

While many Australians are used to leading commentators that focus on games such as rugby and Aussie Rules, many U.S. sports, particularly American football, retain a special place for the services of analysts who help tactical Break down page of games played.

Legendary player commentator John Madden, who continues to give his name to the EA Sports NFL video game series, earned $ 8 million annually for his services in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Note that CBS, which currently employs Romo, reserves the right to adjust ESPN’s offer for 14-year-old Dallas Cowboy. However, it is believed that ESPN, who are currently only reporting Monday Night Football, has big plans to improve their coverage of the NFL as they have Disney’s financial strength behind them. If you buy a larger game pack, we will likely see Romo on our screens much more often.

