TOKYO – A growing number of foreigners in Japan are speaking out against what they say is a little-known but entrenched system that allows one parent in a broken relationship to take their children away and block the other from visiting them.

The question of what media in Japan and abroad call parenting children “abduction” has recently gained international attention, especially in Europe, where they have made documentaries about European fathers whose children were taken from their Japanese wives.

Japan’s judicial system has attracted global attention with the long-standing – and subsequent escape – of former motor vehicle executive Carlos Ghosn in what critics have characterized as a “hostage justice” system.

Australian Scott McIntyre was the latest foreigner to raise his voice against the displacement of parents separated from their children in Japan.

McIntyre was arrested for 1-1 / 2 months in Tokyo for trespassing when he went to his father-in-law’s apartment to seek information about his two children. He remains married, has no restraining order against him, retains full parental rights, but has been unable to see his children since May, when his wife left with them.

“Sitting here today, I don’t know if my children are alive or dead,” McIntyre said at a news conference Thursday, a day after he received a six-month suspended sentence.

He said he had made numerous requests to police and his wife’s lawyers – both going through a divorce mediation – to let her know if the children were safe but that they were ignored.

The woman’s legal representative, Jun Kajita, said he could not go into specifics, but there were some facts that were not “consistent” with McIntyre’s claims.

“This will only change when Japanese parents speak as well,” McIntyre said, adding that he had received many letters of support from local parents suffering the same condition. “Children should have access to both parents – it’s a basic human right.”

There are no official statistics on how widespread the issue is. But the nonprofit Kizuna Reunion-Parents of Children estimates that about 150,000 children lose contact with one parent each year in Japan due to leaving the non-foster parent.

Although divorce is increasingly common in Japan – about one in three marriages end in one – it is still stigmatized, and Japanese society generally acknowledges the alienation of the non-custodial parent, largely because there is no shared custody system in place. divorce.

UNITED PATTERN

Many parents say there is a pattern of the problem: one day, your spouse leaves with the children; go to the police asking for help; they refuse, saying it is a family affair. In some cases, a domestic violence claim is made against you, accepted as fact, and never investigated. Your children’s school can also close you because the desires of the cohabiting parent – usually the mother – are uncontested.

Justice ministry officials have told parliament that abduction of a child by a parent is a crime, but that individual cases were in the family courts to consider.

Asked about the legality of one parent removing a child without the consent of the other, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police spokesman said the agency “could not generally declare if it was illegal”.

He said police also could not generally say whether they needed to respond to a request from a departed parent to investigate a suspected child abduction.

“For anyone outside Japan, it’s a crazy system,” said opposition lawmaker Seiichi Kushida, who is fighting for a common custody system in parliament.

The suffering of such parents last year prompted French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to raise their concerns with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Some Japanese and foreign parents have collectively filed a complaint with the United Nations human rights body.

“It is painful to see all the attention that foreign parents are bringing to this issue,” said Kenjiro Hara, director of the nonprofit activist group Convention on the Rights of the Child Japan.

“It is thanks to them that more Japanese feel bold to take action,” he said, noting that some class action lawsuits have been filed against the government seeking legislation to help reunite parents with their children. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

