After 15 years it looks like the funniest TV show is finally running out of ideas.

There is no show comparable to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

No show is so funny first of all. No show is so grotesque (without coming across Cringey). And surely no show is so original.

For over 13 years, the show was the funniest on TV, filled with brand new ideas and a sense of humor that is completely different from any other series we have ever seen.

But like all the best shows in the past, it’s also stale.

The crew seems to have adopted a new game plan. Now the authors and creators seem to have no new ideas and seem to be picking a current topic.

For example, you could summarize episodes from the last two seasons by calling them “abortion”, “the suicide attack”, “global warming”. And although you might expect them to go by the surface on these issues, they definitely don’t.

In the fifth episode of the last seasons, the gang talks in a group, and the following is about their inability to communicate via text. A bad attempt at current discussion compared to the brilliant episode they were obsessed with on Season 7 on Facebook.

Clip about Frank Reynolds (The best of Philadelphia is always sunny)

They even did a clip show last season. From then on it was clear that things would continue along this path.

The show trying to score is not a new thing. It was political in the right way from the start, producing sensible and progressive points without sticking them in the throat.

The characters (who are all terrible people) were largely painfully unaware of how wrong they were in almost every situation. But not anymore.

This subtlety seems to have disappeared. An episode like ‘The gang is desperately trying to win a prize’ is an incredible example of incredible entertainment, while at the same time asking the real question of why the hell the Emmys (and black TV shows too) have ignored the show for so long.

But now we’re not lacking in characters looking at the lens and saying, “See what we’re doing here? This week it’s an episode about gender!”

The show certainly has its moments. “Dee Day” from the new season is a really good watch, and “Time’s Up For The Gang” from the last season is a classic of all time, but it looks like the show is now using shock tactics to keep up the audience laughs.

From a show that used to be shocking and hilarious by nature, it now seems like everyone involved, from author to actor, is trying too hard.

And unfortunately it doesn’t work.

The next season of the show, season 15, makes It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia the longest live action sitcom ever. A rightly unbelievable achievement that should take the show into the sunset.

It has been an incredibly high standard for 15 years and although quality is starting to drop, there is still time for a dignified and worthy end to the show.

The last episode of season 14 shows how the gang thinks about ending the show (they actually end the laser tag, but we know what they mean) and fretting with a really emotional ending. They decided to have a good run, had fun and have been the best for 15 years.

They’re going to make room for the next big show and it’s a truly warm moment.

Then they come back on the screen and Mac says, “We’re not going anywhere, you little piece of shit” while shooting a gun (obviously with a laser tag).

It’s a classic Sunny misleading, but it seemed like the perfect time to hang up your boots and go really high.

The gang kept us entertained for 14 seasons, and even in the worst case, it’s good television. But let’s call it a day next season and turn off the lights in Paddy’s for the last time.

