advertisement

There may be snow in some areas.

After an unusually mild and warm December in most parts of Ireland, January has raised its ugly head again. Yes, the month is really miserable in terms of temperatures, but hey, it’s not something we are not unfamiliar with.

With decreasing mercury, however, the likelihood of snowfall increases and Met Éireann predicts that Sunday will be particularly cool. This is because they said there was a risk of sleet and possibly snow on higher ground if the cold conditions got worse.

According to the general forecast for the rest of the week, today is cloudy in most areas with drizzle, fog and occasional sun jumps.

advertisement

The dry conditions persist well into the night, and in some areas, fog is formed.

As for Thursday, it is also a cloudy day where it can get foggy, foggy and drizzle at times. It is expected that the mist and fog will also transition into the Thursday night.

The same conditions with clouds, drizzle and fog are expected for Friday.

Unfortunately, the rain comes on Saturday with a rain streak that pushes west in the early afternoon. These wet conditions will spread east and day and night. Temperatures are expected to be between 0 and +4 degrees and frost will form overnight.

It seems that Sunday will bear the brunt of bad weather when the mix of sunbursts and occasional showers gives way.

This is because there is a risk of hail and thunder in Met Éireann. Later in the day, a persistent rain streak penetrates the west of the country, and a winter fall is possible at higher levels.

As for Sunday night, it is expected to be wet and windy “with heavy and persistent rain over large parts of the country and the risk of sleet and possibly snow on higher ground.”

advertisement